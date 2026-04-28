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Erling Haaland sends clear message to Real Madrid & Barcelona as Man City striker discusses his future
Haaland silences La Liga transfer talk
Haaland has moved to decisively shut down speculation regarding a potential exit from Manchester City. The 25-year-old, widely regarded as the most clinical finisher in world football, has been a perennial target for the Spanish press, with reports suggesting Real Madrid or Barcelona could trigger a move to lure him away from the Premier League.
However, having signed a landmark 10-year contract at the Etihad Stadium in January 2025, Haaland has made it clear that he views his long-term future in Manchester. The striker expressed his excitement for the club's trajectory, ending any immediate hopes the Spanish giants had of securing his signature.
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'I'm super happy'
Speaking to ESPN, Haaland was blunt about his current state of mind and his lack of desire to seek a new challenge elsewhere. He emphasised that the new project being built at the Etihad remains the perfect environment for his personal and professional growth.
"I'm super happy and I'm looking forward to what's next because I think it's exciting times for City as a club and also me as a player," Haaland admitted. "I'm looking forward to continuing with City."
A warning to Premier League rivals
Haaland also issued a chilling warning to the rest of the Premier League, noting that City's recent period of transition is coming to an end. Over the last 18 months, Pep Guardiola has integrated a wave of fresh talent, including Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marc Guehi, and Rayan Cherki. Haaland believes that as these players fully adapt to the rigours of the English game and Guardiola’s demanding system, City will become an even more formidable force.
"It's been a lot of change now the last couple of years, I would say in the last year," Haaland added. "There's been lots of players that have been here for a long time. So with new players, it takes time. It's not easy to come into a new league for someone, new country, all of this. It takes time to adapt. I think exciting times and I'm looking forward to being a part of it."
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Chasing a historic domestic treble
Despite internal suggestions earlier in the season that City might be trailing Arsenal in tactical development, the club remains on course for a historic domestic treble. Haaland remains the focal point of an attack that looks increasingly polished as the business end of the season approaches.
Man City have a game in hand on Arsenal, who are three points clear at the top of the Premier League. Victory over Everton next week would see the Cityzens reclaim top spot, while they also have their sights set on the FA Cup final against Chelsea in mid-May.