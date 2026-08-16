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Enzo Fernandez BOOED by Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge as Xabi Alonso secures first home win against Real Sociedad
Stamford Bridge divided by Enzo reception
The atmosphere in West London turned sour when Fernandez was introduced as a second-half substitute in the 62nd minute. The midfielder, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City to reunite with former boss Enzo Maresca, faced audible jeers from the stands.
The friction appears to stem from multiple sources, including the player's recent behaviour following Argentina's World Cup success and long-standing rumours regarding his desire to leave. Fernandez even took the captain's armband from Reece James upon his entry, a move that only seemed to polarise the crowd further.
- AFP
Rogers and Pedro spark Blues victory
On the pitch, Chelsea showed flashes of the tactical identity Alonso is desperate to implement. Record signing Morgan Rogers made an immediate impact, opening the scoring just 11 minutes into his debut after his massive move from Aston Villa. Although Jon Aramburu levelled for the visitors before half-time, Chelsea’s attacking quality proved too much in the second period as Joao Pedro proved to be the difference-maker with a well-taken brace.
The Brazilian forward has been the standout performer of the summer for the Blues, taking his pre-season tally to seven goals. His first came via a header from a precise Reece James cross, while his second in the 77th minute effectively killed off the contest.
Alonso 'emotional' after home debut
Speaking after the match, Alonso chose to focus on the positives of his first game in the home dugout rather than the individual treatment of Fernandez. "It was emotional to feel my first time in the new home," the Spaniard told the club's official website. "A great reception from the supporters to the team and to the new staff, myself as well, so delighted."
The manager was delighted with the atmosphere overall and emphasised the importance of the bond between the pitch and the stands. Alonso noted that the integration of his squad is moving in the right direction, especially as players return from international duties.
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Preparation turns to Fulham opener
The victory provides a morale boost for Chelsea following a summer of transition and mixed results. Having navigated fixtures against the likes of Tottenham, Juventus, and AC Milan, the Blues turn their attention to the Premier League opener against Fulham on August 24.
Alonso concluded his assessment by looking forward to the work ahead at Cobham this week. He added: "Now we have a whole week to prepare for Fulham, but it was a good feeling in the stadium."
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