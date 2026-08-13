Elliot Anderson explains why he snubbed Manchester United's holiday transfer plea to complete Manchester City move

Anderson has insisted he never came close to joining United, despite a group of Old Trafford stars attempting to persuade him to move to the red side of the city while on holiday. Speaking at a fan event at the City club store on Wednesday, Anderson addressed the long-standing rumours that United had made him their primary transfer target before City won the race.

When asked about reports that he had been lobbied by United players during the off-season, Anderson confirmed the encounters but stayed firm on his decision. "I was just golfing in Portugal and bumped into a few and had a nice chat and stuff like that, but I had a decision to make and I chose City," the England international explained.