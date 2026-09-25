'A real shame' - Diego Forlan laments late defensive lapses as Japan strike twice in added time to spoil Uruguay debut

Facing the media after the final whistle, the new Celeste boss admitted he had expected nothing less than an uphill battle against a coach he crossed paths with during his playing days in the J.League.

Hailing Hajime Moriyasu's well-drilled side, Forlan noted: "We played against a national team whose coach I know well; I faced him during my time at Sanfrecce Hiroshima. He loves combinations, he sets up his teams very well, and the time he has spent in charge of the national team really shows."

Dissecting an evenly poised contest ruined by a momentary switch-off, he added: "It was a very evenly contested match; it's a real shame that they capitalised on those chances in stoppage time to end up winning the game."