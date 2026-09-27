Deja Vu! Ever-green Luka Modric recalls iconic Slaven Bilic debut after scoring in Croatia victory over Czechia

While the three points were secured, Modric was characteristically honest about the areas where Croatia struggled. The team dominated the opening exchanges but lost their way after the hosts managed to level the scoring. The 41-year-old playmaker highlighted a loss of composure that turned a controlled performance into a frantic end-to-end battle.

Modric provided a detailed breakdown of how the game slipped away from their control. He stated: "A very important victory. It was important that we start with points and at the same time give the new/old coach a victory. We are happy. There were a lot of good things, as well as things that were not good, especially after their equaliser. Until the Czech goal for 1-1, I think we played quite well, created a lot of chances, we could have comfortably led by two or three goals, and then came the goal for 1-1 and there we fell apart a little."

"We turned the game into an up-and-down game, which doesn't suit us and there's no point in playing like that. Especially since we were leading. In the end, the victory is important, there were a lot of positive things, now we have to turn to the next matches."