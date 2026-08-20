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Darwin Nunez set for loan move to newly promoted Al-Diriyah from Al-Hilal
Temporary arrangement agreed smoothly
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that Nunez has formally agreed a season-long loan move to newly promoted Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Diriyah. The deal contains no option to buy, with the top-flight newcomers agreeing to cover the Uruguay international's substantial wages in full. This strategic switch offers the striker an ideal route out of his first-team exile at Al-Hilal.
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Contractual disputes stall negotiations
Before sealing his switch to Al-Diriyah, Nunez had been strongly linked with a move to Turkish heavyweights Trabzonspor, where he was slated to reunite with former Liverpool attacking partner Mohamed Salah. That ambitious plan aimed to recreate their productive Anfield partnership in the Super Lig and generate major global attention. However, negotiations ultimately collapsed over an unresolved contractual dispute with Al-Hilal, who reportedly owe the striker significant outstanding wage and bonus payments that he refused to forfeit through a unilateral contract termination.
Roster limitations force change
Nunez's career has featured several high-profile moves, rising from Penarol, shining at Almeria, joining Benfica for €24m, and eventually securing an €80m-plus transfer to Liverpool in 2022. Yet his stint in the Middle East quickly unravelled due to strict foreign player quotas and the arrival of Karim Benzema, prompting head coach Simone Inzaghi to omit the Uruguayan from Al-Hilal's domestic league roster. With his contract running until June 2028, a temporary domestic switch represents his only realistic path to secure regular playing time and protect his standing.
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Fresh start offers redemption
Joining Al-Diriyah provides Nunez with an invaluable platform to rebuild his confidence and rediscover the sharp goalscoring instincts that dulled during his recent exile. Any aspirations of a swift return to European football must now wait while he establishes himself as the talismanic focal point for the Saudi newcomers. Delivering consistent performances this season will prove pivotal when his long-term contractual status in Riyadh is reassessed next summer.
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