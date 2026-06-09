According to Bild, new Real Madrid coach José Mourinho is a "fan of Schlotterbeck". The German international, in turn, has "repeatedly emphasised to his closest circle" that a move to the Bernabéu has long held appeal.
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Could Jose Mourinho be planning to take him to Real Madrid? Latest reports suggest that BVB could still be facing a worst-case scenario with Nico Schlotterbeck
The situation could therefore become extremely precarious for BVB. Although the 26-year-old only extended his contract until 2031 in April after protracted negotiations, he also secured a release clause of €50–€60 million, reportedly valid for three suitors. According to Bild, those suitors include Real Madrid and Liverpool FC—two heavyweights who happen to be in the market for centre-backs this summer.
Liverpool's own need to reinforce their back line stems from their failure to secure a new deal with Ibrahima Konate, who will instead join Los Blancos on a free transfer. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez had already signalled the move ahead of his recent re-election.
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Real Madrid face a major overhaul in central defence
Real Madrid are unlikely to stop there. Their central defence remains a concern. Dean Huijsen, signed from AFC Bournemouth last summer for €63m, had a mixed debut season and was left out of Spain's World Cup squad.
David Alaba is expected to depart, and, according to Bild, highly rated Raul Asencio could follow. Regular starter Eder Militao suffered a fresh thigh injury shortly before the World Cup, adding to two anterior cruciate ligament tears and a previous muscle tear. His surgery at the end of April ruled him out of the tournament, and he is unlikely to return until deep into autumn.
Antonio Rüdiger is expected to sign a new deal until 2027, but the 33-year-old has been hampered by recurring muscle and knee injuries.
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Real Madrid is ready to splash the cash for Mourinho – while Liverpool urgently seeks a centre-back.
Despite signing Konaté, Real Madrid are still seeking to reinforce their central defence. The Schlotterbeck clause is unlikely to strain the club's finances. During his re-election campaign, president Florentino Perez promised to open the coffers and give returning coach Jose Mourinho a more competitive squad than the one that failed to win a trophy last term.
In addition to a marquee signing costing more than €100 million, several other new arrivals are expected, and Schlotterbeck could be among them. According to the tabloid, Real plans to submit an offer to the player's camp soon, as the clause expires around the time of the World Cup final on 19 July.
However, Liverpool are also monitoring the situation, as their own centre-back options have grown thinner since Konaté's exit.
Although Virgil van Dijk remains under contract until 2027, questions linger over the 34-year-old's long-term future after difficult negotiations with the Dutchman in 2025. Apart from the captain, only Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni remain as natural centre-backs following Konate's departure. Leoni, signed from Parma in the summer of 2025 for €30 million, tore his cruciate ligament in his first match and missed virtually his entire debut season.