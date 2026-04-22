Sky Sport reports that the Brazilian has already signed a contract with the German record champions, effective next season. This clears the path for the club legend’s comeback.
Translated by
Comeback after eleven years: spectacular return to Bayern Munich appears to be a done deal
Dante is poised to become the new head coach of Bayern Munich’s U23 side at Säbener Straße, taking over from Holger Seitz, whose future at the club remains undecided. The 51-year-old has overseen the second team since 2020—with a brief break—and previously guided the reserves to the Regionalliga title in 2018/19.
Sky reports that he will leave his coaching role at the German record champions at the end of the season as part of a broader restructuring overseen by new campus director Michael Wiesinger (effective 1 May), although he may stay on in a different capacity.
As early as the beginning of April, the tz had reported that Dante was being touted as a candidate for the U23 coaching post, and it now appears that both sides have reached an agreement.
Defender Dante remains on the books at OGC Nice.
The 42-year-old centre-back is still plying his trade for Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, but he intends to hang up his boots and begin coaching at the end of the season. He has repeatedly stressed his ambition to return to FC Bayern in the future.
“My goal is to become a coach, and I’m really looking forward to it,” he told the FC Bayern magazine 51 at the end of 2024. “I want to pass on my experience and help every player grow, both as a footballer and as a person.”
Between 2012 and 2015 he played 133 competitive matches for the club, winning three Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokals and one Champions League. He also earned legendary status for his motivational video for his teammates (“... and the cup too”).