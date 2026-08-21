Buzzi
Bobo Vieri's R9 revelation: "I laughed out loud because you literally couldn't stop the Phenomenon in training!"
Joining forces with the Phenomenon
When Vieri moved to Inter Milan ahead of the 1999–2000 season, he did so with one clear objective: to play alongside Ronaldo. The Brazilian star had already arrived at the club two seasons prior, establishing himself as the ultimate icon. Vieri's arrival instantly sent excitement levels skyrocketing among the Nerazzurri faithful.
On paper, the Vieri-Ronaldo partnership was billed as the most dangerous attacking duo in world football, and quite possibly in Inter's entire history. Their combined elite pedigree created immense expectation that they would dominate Italian and European football completely.
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Laughing at unplayable brilliance
Speaking on The Late Run, Vieri recalled the exact moment he realized just how special his new team-mate was during their very first training session. Watching Ronaldo effortlessly glide past defenders and score from anywhere left Vieri baffled to the point of laughter.
"He gets the ball from midfield, dribbles past everyone, and scores," Vieri recalled. "I just started laughing, and someone asked, 'Why are you laughing?' I replied, 'Have you actually seen him?'... He was as fast as Ben Johnson, with incredible technique... you simply couldn't stop him."
A tragically brief partnership
Despite the astronomical potential, harsh reality struck on the pitch due to persistent injuries that plagued Ronaldo. Tragically, the pair never won a major trophy together and managed just 11 total appearances alongside each other on the pitch.
Across 667 minutes shared together, their joint goal participation stood at just three goals. This included two goals scored by Vieri courtesy of Ronaldo assists, and one goal scored by Ronaldo set up by Vieri.
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The end of an era
Entering the 2002–2003 season, their collaboration came to an abrupt end when Ronaldo chose to leave Inter Milan to join Real Madrid. That high-profile departure brought a premature close to a partnership that ultimately left fans wondering what might have been.
Even though their time sharing the pitch was severely limited, Vieri's memories of playing alongside one of football's greatest ever talents remain vivid. Their fleeting time together at Inter Milan stands as one of the ultimate "what-if" stories in football history.
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