Former Manchester United center-back Chris Smalling signs for Porto on free transfer after Saudi Arabia spell

FC Porto have confirmed the signing of former Manchester United and England defender Smalling on a free transfer. The 36-year-old joins the Portuguese champions following a two-year stint in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Fayha.

The deal represents a shrewd bit of business for the Dragons as they look to maintain their dominance domestically while competing on the continental stage. Porto have also confirmed that an option to extend the deal can be triggered depending on the achievement of sporting objectives.