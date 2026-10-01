'Not an easy decision' – Carlos Queiroz mutually terminates Ghana contract following disastrous AFCON qualifying collapse

Queiroz has officially vacated his position as the head coach of the Ghana national team for the second time in just three months. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced on Thursday that both parties had reached a mutual agreement to terminate the veteran's contract following a series of poor results. Queiroz had only just returned to the helm at the start of September, having previously stepped down following Ghana's exit from the 2026 World Cup at the hands of Colombia in the round of 32.

His second stint lasted less than a month, unraveling rapidly after the Black Stars suffered consecutive defeats in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches. A routine 2-0 loss to Cote d'Ivoire was followed by a catastrophic performance against The Gambia. Despite holding a 2-0 lead in Accra, Ghana conceded four straight goals to the West African minnows, a result that sparked outrage among the local supporters and ultimately sealed the manager's fate.