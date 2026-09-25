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ANCELOTTI UNDER FIRE! Italian boss matches worst start in Brazil history as Selecao salvage draw against Australia
Pressure mounts on Ancelotti after Australian stalemate
The journey toward the 2030 World Cup has started on a sour note for the Selecao, who struggled to make an impact in their international friendly against Australia on FridayCarlo Ancelotti has recorded the joint-worst start for a Brazil manager in history following a 1-1 draw against Australia in Townsville.. Playing in Townsville, the South American giants looked headed for a morale-sapping defeat until Rayan popped up in the final moments of the match.
Following a disappointing exit in the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup, expectations were high for a dominant performance to signal a fresh start. Instead, the lacklustre display has triggered a wave of criticism across social media platforms, with supporters questioning whether the legendary Italian coach is the right man to lead the rebuild.
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Statistically the worst start in Selecao history
Data provided by DataESPN highlights the scale of the struggle for the former Real Madrid and AC Milan boss. After 18 matches in charge of the Brazilian national team, Ancelotti has an efficiency rating of just 63 percent - matching Carlos Alberto Parreira for the worst 18-game start by any manager in Selecao history.
Ancelotti’s record currently stands at ten victories, four draws, and four losses. While ten wins might seem respectable in other contexts, the weight of the Brazil shirt demands much more. In contrast, Parreira reached his 18-game mark across two different stints in 1983 and 1991, recording nine wins, seven draws, and only two defeats.
The gulf between Ancelotti and past greats
When looking at the historical rankings of Brazil managers after 18 games, the gap between Ancelotti and his predecessors is stark. Vanderlei Luxemburgo holds the record for the most clinical start, boasting a staggering 87 percent success rate with 15 wins and only one defeat.
Even more recent managers have fared significantly better than the current incumbent. Tite, who led the team through the 2018 and 2022 cycles, recorded an 83.3 percent efficiency rating in his first 18 outings, winning 14 times. Ancelotti also finds himself trailing the likes of Dunga, Luiz Felipe Scolari, and Mano Menezes. The statistics suggest that the Selecao are currently enduring one of their least productive periods in terms of results, further fueling the 'Ancelotti under fire' narrative.
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A difficult road ahead for the Italian
With the fans growing restless, Ancelotti must find a way to improve his side's output quickly. The schedule does not offer much respite as Brazil continues their overseas tour with several friendly fixtures lined up. They are set to face Australia again on September 29, followed by a trip to play India on October 3. These matches are now being viewed as vital opportunities for the coach to demonstrate tactical progress and climb out of the historical basement of Selecao managers.
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