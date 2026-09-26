Carlo Ancelotti demands patience from Brazil fans after late draw against Australia as Selecao boss prioritises youth development

Ancelotti reiterated his desire to treat the friendly window as an audition phase, placing development ahead of immediate scorelines before competitive action resumes.

Responding to scrutiny over his side's lack of cutting edge, the coach added: "This isn't the start of a cycle, it's a continuation. The priority is to give minutes to those who play less, young players with potential like Endrick and Estevao.

"The fans need to be patient. When official competitions arrive, we will be ready. [The friendly had] Some positive aspects... We had the chance to take the lead; we just lacked precision in the final third. The team fought until the end, didn't want to lose, and didn't lose."

Pressed on whether he plans to reshuffle his starting XI for the second meeting with Australia, he concluded: "It will change a little, not much. We are making rotations to give minutes to others."