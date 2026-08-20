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Tromso v Brighton & Hove Albion - UEFA Conference League 2026/27 Play Off Round First LegGetty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Brighton held by Tromso as Seagulls fail to break through in Conference League

Brighton & Hove Albion
Conference League Qualification
Tromsoe
Tromsoe vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion face a nervous second leg at the Amex Stadium after being held to a goalless draw by Tromso in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League play-off. Fabian Hurzeler's side dominated much of the contest in the Arctic Circle but were unable to find a way past a stubborn Norwegian defence.

  • Goal drought in the Arctic Circle

    Brighton found themselves frustrated on a cold night nearly 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle as they failed to capitalise on their overwhelming statistical superiority. Despite registering 25 shots to Tromso's five and controlling 68 percent of the possession, the Seagulls could not find the back of the net.

    The visitors were missing key personnel for this European excursion. Both Carlos Baleba and Yankuba Minteh, who have been subjects of significant transfer speculation involving Manchester United and Liverpool respectively, were unavailable due to injury. Without their creative sparks, the Albion attack often looked predictable, struggling to break down a Tromso side that was happy to sit deep and absorb pressure.

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  • Tromso v Brighton & Hove Albion - UEFA Conference League 2026/27 Play Off Round First LegGetty Images Sport

    Counter-attack scares for Albion

    While Brighton dominated the ball, Tromso were dangerous on the break and arguably had the best individual chances of the match. The hosts' strategy of exploiting Brighton's high defensive line almost paid off twice in the second period. Heine Larsen managed to beat the offside trap and found himself one-on-one with Bart Verbruggen, only to see his effort smothered by the goalkeeper's body.

    Despite dominating the encounter, Brighton were left frustrated as Tromso goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard produced two brilliant first-half saves to deny a low Georginio Rutter strike and an Ibrahim Osman volley. The hosts, however, had a late chance to steal the victory when Isak Vadebu breached Brighton's high line five minutes from time, only to drag his shot wide when clean through on goal.

  • Debuts and defensive milestones

    The match saw a milestone for Luka Vuskovic, who was handed his first competitive start for the club following his club-record £46m move from Tottenham. The young defender had a relatively composed evening, though he was cautioned in the second half for a cynical shirt pull to stop a counter-attack. Brighton also handed a debut to summer signing Zadok Yohanna.

    Brighton, making just their second appearance in European football after reaching the Europa League last 16 in 2024, will welcome Tromso to the Amex Stadium for the return leg next Thursday.

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  • Tromso v Brighton & Hove Albion - UEFA Conference League 2026/27 Play Off Round First LegGetty Images Sport

    Focus turns to Premier League opener

    Before the return leg takes place, Hurzeler must shift his focus to the start of the Premier League season. Brighton host Aston Villa on Sunday, a match that will demand a higher level of intensity and precision than was shown in Norway.

Cup
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Ulfstind
ULF
Tromsoe crest
Tromsoe
TRO
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
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Aston Villa
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