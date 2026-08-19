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zion-suzuki(C)Getty Images
Alvino Hanafi

Aston Villa seal stunning transfer deal for World Cup star Zion Suzuki

Transfers
Z. Suzuki
Aston Villa
Japan
Parma Calcio 1913
Premier League

Aston Villa have officially announced the permanent signing of goalkeeper Zion Suzuki from Serie A side Parma. The Japan international, who featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, arrives as one of the brightest young prospects in his position.

  • Securing a prized target

    Aston Villa have confirmed the permanent signing of Suzuki from Serie A club Parma. The talented Japanese international brings valuable experience from European football and the international stage to Villa Park.

    Securing a player of his calibre provides a major boost to the squad's depth between the posts. The recruitment team acted decisively to bring one of the game's brightest young goalkeeping prospects to the Premier League.

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    Building an impressive CV

    Born in the USA and raised in Urawa, Japan, Suzuki made his professional debut for Urawa Red Diamonds at just 16 years old. Following a brief spell in Belgium with Sint-Truiden, he spent the last two seasons sharpening his craft in Italy with Parma.

    His consistent performances at club level quickly established him as a standout talent across European football. That rapid development has now earned him a high-profile move to English football.

  • Historic Premier League milestone

    Suzuki arrives as the first-ever Japanese and Asian player in Aston Villa's history. He joins a growing contingent of Japanese stars currently competing in the Premier League, including Wataru Endo at Liverpool, Daichi Kamada at Crystal Palace, Kaoru Mitoma at Brighton & Hove Albion, and Ao Tanaka at Leeds United.

    His arrival highlights the increasing presence and quality of Japanese talent making an impact in English football. Bringing that pedigree into the squad will elevate his own development even further.

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    Looking ahead to his debut

    With the transfer formalities now completed, Suzuki prepares to integrate into the squad and meet his new team-mates. Supporters will be eager to see how the young goalkeeper adapts to the intensity of English football.

    His arrival sets up an exciting new chapter for both the player and the club. Villa fans will hope he can make an immediate impact as the campaign unfolds.