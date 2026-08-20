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Aston Villa suffer Taylor Harwood-Bellis blow as Southampton reject £18m bid
Saints stand firm over England star
Aston Villa have seen a bid worth approximately £18 million plus additional add-ons rejected by Southampton for centre-back Harwood-Bellis. The Midlands club, who are preparing for a demanding domestic and European campaign, identified the 24-year-old as a primary target to shore up their defensive options following significant departures from Villa Park.
Southampton, who secured a fourth-place finish in the Championship last season before a controversial play-off exit following the 'Spygate' scandal, are understood to be seeking a fee in the region of £25 million for the defender. Having invested heavily in the player themselves, the South Coast club are under no immediate pressure to sell and believe his value reflects his status as a full England international.
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Filling the void left by Konsa
The urgency behind Emery's pursuit of Harwood-Bellis stems from the imminent departure of Ezri Konsa. The England defender is currently set to join Arsenal in a deal worth more than £50 million, leaving a massive hole in the heart of the Villa defence. With Konsa heading to the Emirates, Villa must find a replacement who possesses similar composure and ball-playing ability.
Harwood-Bellis originally began his professional journey within the Manchester City academy system. Although he gained significant experience through various loan spells, he never made a senior breakthrough for the Cityzens' first team. He went on to become a cornerstone for Southampton last term, racking up 48 appearances across all competitions - including 41 Championship outings and both legs of the play-off semi-finals. The defender has already featured twice for the Saints this season, playing full 90-minute matches in their 2-0 League Cup win against Colchester United and the 2-1 Championship opening defeat to Watford.
Summer of transition at Villa Park
It has been a summer of immense change for Aston Villa since they lifted the Europa League trophy in May. Driven by the need to balance the books and refresh the squad, the club has overseen a major overhaul, sanctioning the high-profile departures of key figures such as Youri Tielemans to Manchester United, Morgan Rogers to Chelsea, and Lucas Digne to Paris Saint-Germain.
Further concerns remain over the futures of other talismanic figures. Goalkeeper Emi Martinez and the club's record Premier League goalscorer Ollie Watkins have both been subject to intense speculation regarding potential moves away from Birmingham. While Villa are desperate to keep their core stars, the financial pull of Europe's elite clubs continues to loom large.
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Emery continues recruitment drive
Despite the setback in the Harwood-Bellis negotiations, Villa have been active in the market to ensure the squad remains competitive. Earlier this week, the club confirmed the arrivals of Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and talented left-back Matteo Ruggeri. These signings follow the earlier captures of Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes from Wolves and promising forward Johan Manzambi from German side Freiburg.
Looking ahead, Southampton return to action against Stoke City on Saturday, August 22. Meanwhile, Aston Villa kick off their 2026-27 Premier League campaign this Sunday with a trip to face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.
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