Alejandro Garnacho set for shock La Liga transfer? Chelsea loanee linked with return after Aston Villa nightmare

Garnacho has barely featured for Emery's side since arriving on a season-long loan from Chelsea. The 22-year-old winger has managed a mere 31 minutes of competitive football and remained rooted to the bench for Villa's last three fixtures. He only made the matchday squad for the recent 3-2 victory over Tottenham due to an injury to Brazilian winger Alysson.

A permanent £43 million transfer hinges on performance-related conditions that Chelsea previously branded as easily achievable. However, given his current standing in the Midlands, triggering that clause now seems highly improbable. Neither club is currently looking to alter the terms of the agreement.

According to Daily Mail, clubs in Spain are closely monitoring the situation. A move to La Liga would represent a return to familiar territory for the Argentina international, who was born in Madrid and developed in Atletico Madrid's academy before joining Manchester United in 2020.



