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'A little bit behind' - Unai Emery delivers brutal reality check to Chelsea loanee Alejandro Garnacho after Aston Villa selection snub
Unused substitute in Coventry cup win
Despite making seven changes to his starting XI, Emery opted to leave Garnacho on the bench for the entire 90 minutes against Coventry. The 22-year-old has now failed to make it onto the pitch for three consecutive matches, accumulating just 31 minutes of competitive action so far this term.
Villa secured a comfortable 3-1 victory to reach the fourth round, with former Chelsea stars Tammy Abraham netting a brace and Ross Barkley adding a third to cancel out Victor Torp's effort. However, Garnacho's continued absence highlights a difficult start to his season-long loan from Stamford Bridge, which includes a conditional £42.5 million obligation to buy.
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Emery demands hard work
Speaking after the cup victory, Emery did not mince his words regarding the Argentine's current standing in the squad. The Villa boss admitted the winger remains a "little bit behind" the rest of the group and outlined exactly what is required to break into the team.
“[He has to] continue working," Emery told reporters. "Work, work, train, work. When he can have minutes to play, try and play well. He is progressing, but we have players in front of him now."
The Spanish tactician also pointed to the impressive form of other attackers who are currently keeping the loanee out of the side. "George [Hemmings] is playing fantastic," he added. "Alysson is also understanding things well and is giving us things I want. [Ibrahim] Mbaye also responded well. We want a competitive team and players to compete in the style we have.”
Pre-season disruption stalls progress
Garnacho's integration into the Villa setup was severely hampered by a facial injury during pre-season, which forced him to miss the Super Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain. That physical setback has left the former Manchester United winger playing catch-up, although Emery previously defended the forward's application in training.
Prior to a recent Premier League defeat against Nottingham Forest, Emery highlighted the Chelsea loanee's dedication. “His attitude is very important, he is getting the commitment we need to achieve it," he explained. "Now he needs time. Time, hard work every day, and he is showing it with his attitude."
Emery expressed faith that the winger will eventually find his rhythm. "Progressively, I am seeing him better," he noted. "The most important thing is being consistent and demanding through the attitude he has. Then, I believe and I trust that he will achieve his best performance.”
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Spurs clash offers crucial test
Villa desperately need to translate their cup success into league form, having endured a miserable start to their domestic campaign. Emery's men sit 19th in the Premier League table with just one point from four matches, making Saturday's showdown against fellow strugglers Tottenham Hotspur a vital fixture.
Looking further ahead, Villa will travel to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. Garnacho will hope to have built up sufficient match fitness by then to finally kick-start his career in the West Midlands and justify his hefty buyout clause.
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