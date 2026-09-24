Netherlands vs Germany predictions: New coaches to deliver a thriller

Our expert shares predictions for the Nations League opener. The Netherlands and Germany are in transition, which could lead to spoils being shared.

Best bets for Netherlands vs Germany

Totals - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.53 on BET99

First team to score - Netherlands at odds of 1.84 on BET99

1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.50 on BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Experiments equal goals

With both coaches set to try various versions of their best XI, there is likely to be some form of uncertainty, especially at the back. One example for Germany would be the absence of Antonio Rüdiger in the heart of their defence. The visitors are also facing a team that haven’t blanked in any of their last five outings.

The Netherlands scored 11 goals in their four World Cup matches inside regulation time, averaging 2.75 goals per 90. However, they also conceded five goals in those four matches, which shows the hosts were also vulnerable at the back. The Germans were just as efficient in attack across their recent four outings, all of which came at the World Cup.

Die Mannschaft scored 11 goals in their four matches as well, and they have yet to blank in their last 13 matches in a row. This fixture is also typically goal-heavy, as six of the last eight meetings finished with more than two goals being scored. With this being the first fixture of the competition, we could see the goal count rise above the two-goal line.

Netherlands vs Germany Betting Tip 1: Totals - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.53 on BET99

Home fans to be the difference

The Orange Army should create an impressive atmosphere at the Johan Cruijff Arena. A sea of orange is expected to fill the Amsterdam stadium on the night. With a new coach in the dugout, the atmosphere is likely to be electric.

The home side could use it as fuel and hurt the visitors. The Netherlands scored the first goal in two of the last three head-to-heads. Whether Xavi opts for Brian Brobbey or Donyell Malen to lead the line remains to be seen, but both are in form.

Brobbey is fresh off a hat-trick he scored for Sunderland against Manchester City. Meanwhile, Malen has scored six goals in his five Serie A matches for Roma. Either is likely to give the hosts an early advantage in this fixture. The last time these teams met at this arena, the Netherlands scored within two minutes of the first whistle.

Netherlands vs Germany Betting Tip 2: First team to score - Netherlands at odds of 1.84 on BET99

The new X-factor

Two new coaches with new tactics and setups will require players to settle down, which needs time. This opening fixture could come too soon for either side to produce their best football, but both should be highly motivated to push for victory. Looking at their records, there’s not much to separate them.

The home side are technically unbeaten in their last 16 competitive matches, a run that goes back to October 2024. Still, Germany were the last side to beat the Netherlands, having done so in the most recent meeting between the teams. While that suggests Germany should be going into this one as favourites, they’ve had their own ups and downs to deal with.

Die Mannschaft lost to Ecuador in their final group game at the World Cup. They are now winless in their recent two outings. Before that, they had been on a seven-game winning run, but Jürgen Klopp is the new X-factor this time around. If the new boss can quickly get the best out of his squad, anything is possible in Amsterdam on Thursday.

It is worth highlighting that the previous two clashes at this venue ended in stalemates. That makes it three of the last five meetings at this stadium. That is why we’re leaning towards another deadlock between two brilliant European giants.

Netherlands vs Germany Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.50 on BET99

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Netherlands 2-2 Germany

Netherlands 2-2 Germany Goalscorers prediction: Netherlands: Donyell Malen, Brian Brobbey - Germany: Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala

Two teams that massively underperformed in the World Cup clash in the Nations League opener this week. Both nations also have new head coaches, which should make this fixture more interesting for the neutrals. The Netherlands parted ways with Ronald Koeman after a failed World Cup campaign that saw them lose to Morocco in the Round of 32.

Former Barcelona midfield maestro and coach Xavi was brought in with the aim of leading them at the 2028 European Championship in the UK and Ireland. This fixture will be his debut, and he’ll get four games during this break to get a proper look at his squad. Germany have a similar story in that Julian Nagelsmann stepped down after a poor World Cup.

Die Mannschaft were also sent home at the Round of 32 stage, losing out on penalties. Jürgen Klopp was subsequently appointed as their new head coach, bringing his spell away from management to an end. The former Liverpool boss selected 44 players for this international break, as he aims to establish his strongest core for the future.

This extended international window will truly put these nations to the test, especially as they’re contesting the Nations League A. Neither wants to start the competition on the back foot, despite there being ample opportunity to bounce back during this window.

Probable lineups for Netherlands vs Germany

Netherlands expected lineup: Verbruggen, van Hecke, van Dijk, Aké, Dumfries, Gravenberch, De Jong, van de Ven, Summerville, Gakpo, Brobbey

Germany expected lineup: Ter Stegen, Kimmich, Tah, Bisseck, Brown, Nmecha, Stach, Gnabry, Musiala, Schade, Havertz