Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy predictions: One step from World Cup

They might be away from home, but we’re backing Gli Azzurri to come through and reach the 2026 World Cup.

Best bets for Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy

Italy to win at odds of 1.60 on bet365

Both teams to score at odds of 2.20 on bet365

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.15 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Four-time champions return to the World Cup

Bosnia and Herzegovina have home advantage, but Italy are the favourites going into this huge clash. Zmajevi’s game against Wales in midweek went all the way to penalties after 120 minutes. Meanwhile, Gli Azzurri had an easier ride against Northern Ireland, so they’ll be the fresher of the two outfits.

Neither team is likely to be forced into any changes, although Amar Dedić was taken off on Thursday night. Gennaro Gattuso has decisions to make regarding his starting XI, but he undoubtedly has the stronger squad. Gianluca Scamacca could return for the visitors after sitting out the last game.

The Italians should be too strong for Bosnia, especially given their strength in depth. The hosts won’t make it easy, but the away side should ultimately secure their place at the World Cup.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy Bet 1: Italy to win at odds of 1.60 on bet365

Some Bosnian grit

Sergej Barbarez and his side know they’re the underdogs against Italy, but they’ll still put up a fight. They dug deep to find a late equaliser before knocking out Wales. Also, only two nations managed to beat them last year. The home side should be competitive, even if we expect them to fall just short.

They do have defensive issues, having kept just three clean sheets since the start of 2025. Gattuso will see plenty of ways to hurt the hosts. The Azzurri haven’t had trouble scoring goals. However, they can be vulnerable away from home, so Bosnia will fancy their chances of landing a punch or two.

We can see action at both ends in this one, but Italy’s attack is likely to prove too strong. They’ve won four of the last five meetings between these two teams. We expect their five-game unbeaten run to continue.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 2.20 on bet365

Goals to flow in Zenica

Looking back at recent fixtures for both sides, it’s fair to foresee plenty of goalmouth action in this clash. Bosnia have scored in 12 consecutive matches, while Italy have found the net in their last eight. They’ve also been involved in some exciting fixtures. 14 of their collective games in 2025 ended with over 2.5 goals.

More of the same is expected as they battle for a spot at the World Cup. Both teams will give everything on the pitch, which could produce a thrilling encounter. The likes of Edin Dzeko, Moise Kean and Mateo Retegui are proven goalscorers, and they’ll be desperate to make their mark.

Italy also have strong attacking options beyond their starting XI, with firepower available on the bench. With that in mind, the game could open up as it progresses before the result is decided and a World Cup place is secured.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy Bet 3: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.15 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-3 Italy

Goalscorers prediction - Bosnia and Herzegovina: Edin Dzeko - Italy: Moise Kean, Mateo Retegui, Pio Esposito

Bosnia and Herzegovina missed the last two World Cups, but are now just one game away from making their return. They saw off Wales via a penalty shootout on Thursday and had a relatively strong 2025. Sergej Barbarez’s men only lost twice last year and scored in every game they played.

As for Italy, they head to Zenica aiming to make their own return to the world stage. They’ve won the tournament four times, but missed out on the last two editions. They’ll be desperate to put that right next week. A comfortable 2-0 win over Northern Ireland this week made it seven wins from 11. They head into this clash as favourites at Stadion Bilino Polje.

Probable lineups for Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy

Bosnia and Herzegovina expected lineup: Vasilj, Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac, Bajraktarevic, Sunjic, Tahirovic, Memic, Tabakovic, Dzeko

Italy expected lineup: Donnarumma, Calafiori, Bastoni, Mancini, Politano, Tonali, Barella, Locatelli, Dimarco, Kean, Retegui