Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys Predictions, NFL Picks & Odds - NFL Week 3

The iconic Estadio Maracana is the venue for this Week 3 matchup, marking the third game the NFL has staged in Brazil and its first to be held in Rio de Janeiro.

The Ravens (1-1) will be desperate to make amends after going down to a shock loss last time out. The Saints, rated as an 8.5-point underdog prior to kick-off, scored 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take the game 24-17 on the road. It was a wake-up call for new head coach Jesse Minter, who took over in January from franchise stalwart John Harbaugh and opened his tenure with a 41-23 win over the Colts in Week 1.

Dallas (1-1) is another team which has made a mixed start to the season. The Cowboys were well beaten by the Giants in their season opener but came roaring back to take down the Commanders 37-20 last Sunday, a game which sadly saw Washington QB Jayden Daniels taken out with an elbow injury.

Both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have stepped up early with some big offensive numbers; but Dallas will need to show more out of possession to return to the postseason for the first time since 2023.

Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys Predictions, Picks & Odds - 4.25pm - 9/27/2026

Ravens -3.5 @ +100 @ with BET99

Over 52.5 @ -115 @ with BET99

Lamar Jackson 236.5+ passing yards @ -115 with BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the the time of publishing and subject to change.

Ravens to come through: Ravens -3.5

Week 2 was rough for Baltimore but it feels like there is more to come from this team, and that should spell trouble for the Cowboys. The Ravens are still adjusting to life after Harbaugh, and they have a great chance to thrive in Brazil and cover the spread as favorite.

The Ravens returned a 3-2 record against the spread in 2025 playing against non-conference opponents. Lamar Jackson is yet to lose against Dallas in his career, going 2-0 so far. Prescott has faced Baltimore three times, going 1-2. The Cowboys went 7-10 ATS in 2025 and had a 4-7 record ATS playing outside the NFC East. This Dallas defense has struggled against both the pass and rushing game so far and that bodes ill against Jackson and Baltimore.

Ravens vs Cowboys Pick 1: Ravens -3.5 @ +100 with BET99

Points to flow in Rio: Over 52.5 points

The Ravens and Cowboys hold one thing in common through two weeks of the NFL season. Both teams have put up positive numbers with the ball while struggling badly on defense. That sets up a high-scoring game in Brazil.

Dallas has hit the over in both of its games so far in 2026. It ranks eighth in the league with 28.5 ppg and down in 18th with an average of 24 points allowed per game, as well as allowing a mammoth 391.5 ypg through two outings (29th in NFL). The outlook is similar for the Ravens: their mark of 23.5 points allowed places 16th among NFL, while they rank fourth with 409 yards per game gained. Baltimore went 9-5 on the over last year as favorite and 6-2 when playing after a loss.

Ravens vs Cowboys Pick 2: Over 52.5 points @ -115 with BET99

Lamar Jackson: 236.5+ passing yards

Despite Baltimore’s struggles to start the year, Lamar Jackson has flown out of the blocks. The two-time NFL MVP has 559 yards through the air in his first two starts, an average of 279.5 yards per game. Jackson leads all NFL QBs through two games by averaging 10 yards per pass so far. He should feel good again a Cowboys defense which has allowed opponents to complete 71.9% of pass attempts so far, ranking 29th in the NFL.

Ravens vs Cowboys Pick 3: Lamar Jackson 236.5+ passing yards @ -115 with BET99

Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys Start Time

The NFL is on its way to Rio! The famous Brazilian beachside city plays host to pro gridiron for the first time this Sunday as it welcomes the Ravens and Cowboys to the Maracana, venue of two soccer World Cup finals. Both teams will be out for a win after going 1-1 to start the season, and with two strong offenses taking the field this weekend this could be a thrilling matchup in Brazil.

Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys Game Details