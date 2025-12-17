Caitlin Casey

Junior Editor

Bio: A London girl, born and bred, I’ve been a journalist for five years now, covering almost every side of digital publishing. I joined GOAL in 2025 as the Junior Editor for tickets & travel, so you'll catch me writing about everything from hunting down the most-wanted tickets to guiding you through the best matchday experiences and transport tips.

My Football Story: With my whole family hailing from South-East London, it’s no surprise my journey of the game began at Millwall. I can remember piling onto a coach with about 20 family members and friends to watch the 2009 play-off final at Wembley - face-painted, front row, and right in the thick of it. Whilst my roots come from those crowds, these days, you can find me at women’s games across the city or rounding up my mates to watch major tournaments at the pub.

Areas of Expertise:

Ticket guides, resale tickets & premium packages

Trending events and tours

Global sports, including the NFL, NBA, Wimbledon & more

Favourite Footballing Memory: I had the privilege to go up to Old Trafford to watch the Women’s Euro 2022 opening match. I was locked in watching England against Austria, surrounded by a group of journalists and women’s football players. A sold-out crowd, England starting their winning run, and the sense of a turning point for the women’s game all made it feel like a historic moment. Looking back now, it truly was.