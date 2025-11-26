This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Caitlin Casey

Liverpool FC 2025-26 tickets: Fixtures, prices & season ticket information

Everything you need to know about getting Liverpool FC tickets, with tickets out now

With the 2025-26 Premier League season in full swing, football fans across the country will be looking forward to getting their matchday fix once more - and who better to catch than Liverpool playing at Anfield?

Founded back in 1892, Liverpool is no stranger to the Premier League and has held their ground at Anfield with a mass of followers to support it. Whether you want to park up in the Reds Bar, kick back in the Founders Lounge, or secure your spot at one of the Champions League games, the experiences for a matchday at Liverpool's stadium are endless.

With a guarantee of electrifying football at both ends of the pitch in one of the most atmospheric grounds in the world, it’s no surprise that tickets to see Liverpool play are in high demand. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Liverpool fixtures, including how to buy tickets, premium packages and more.

What are Liverpool's fixtures for the 2025-26 Premier League season?

Here's exactly where and when to catch Liverpool play at Anfield and away. Below, you can find the upcoming games for the remainder of the year.

Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Wolverhampton Wanderers crest
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
DateFixtureCompetitionTickets
Nov 26, 2025Liverpool FC vs PSV EindhovenUEFA Champions LeagueTickets
Dec 3, 2025Liverpool FC vs Sunderland AFCPremier LeagueTickets
Dec 6, 2025Leeds United vs Liverpool FCPremier LeagueTickets
Dec 13, 2025Liverpool FC vs Brighton & Hove AlbionPremier LeagueTickets
Dec 20, 2025Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool FCPremier LeagueTickets
Dec 27, 2025Liverpool FC vs Wolverhampton WanderersPremier LeagueTickets
Dec 30, 2025Liverpool FC vs Leeds UnitedPremier LeagueTickets

How much are Liverpool tickets?

The cost of a Premier League ticket varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, student, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from team to team.

On top of that, where you sit makes a big difference. Seat location and stand placements significantly influence the price, with premium views often commanding a premium cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.

  • For Premier League Liverpool tickets, you'll want to secure a Full, Light or Junior All Red Membership, which will give you access to tickets for most Men's games. Non-season ticket general admission tickets are sold in two waves through All Red Ticket Sales in July and November, with face-value tickets ranging from £30 - £61.
  • You can also purchase tickets through secondary ticket retailers like LiveFootballTickets, which may come up to cost slightly more than face-value tickets through Liverpool. If you're looking for a last-minute entry into a match from as low as £115.

How can I get Liverpool away tickets?

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-EVERTONGetty Images

Getting Liverpool away tickets can be challenging due to high demand and limited availability. The process for obtaining away tickets can vary depending on the competition, opposition, and location of the game.

The first step is to become a Liverpool FC member, which can increase your chances of obtaining an away ticket. Members get priority access to tickets, and those who have attended away games in the past are given preference.

Once you become a member, you can register your interest in attending specific away games on the club's website or through the official ticketing office. If your application is successful, you will be notified by email or text message and provided with further instructions on how to purchase your ticket.

It's worth noting that the club allocates away tickets based on a loyalty point system. This means that members who have attended more away games or have been a member for a longer period will have a higher chance of obtaining a Liverpool ticket.

How far in advance do Liverpool tickets go on sale?

The time when Liverpool tickets go on sale can vary depending on the specific game, competition, and other factors. However, in general, Liverpool FC typically releases tickets for sale several weeks before the match.

For Premier League matches, the tickets usually go on sale around four to six weeks before the game, although this can vary depending on the popularity of the fixture. For high-profile games against top teams, tickets may sell out quickly, and the club may release them earlier to give fans a chance to secure their seats.

For cup competitions, such as the FA Cup or the Champions League, the ticket sale dates can vary even more. The club usually announces the ticket sale dates on its official website and social media channels, giving fans ample time to plan and prepare.

How to buy Liverpool season tickets?

The best way to guarantee a seat at Anfield is by purchasing a season ticket.

Season tickets are available to purchase via the Liverpool website before the start of the season, and one entitles you to a designated seat for every game. Fans can choose their seats for the season in any of the stands, ensuring that they never miss a moment of the action.

However, it should be noted that the club currently has a long waiting list to purchase season tickets, which stretches into the thousands and is no longer accepting any new applications.

If you're a Liverpool fan with a season ticket already, renewals take place early in the year until May. The mst expensive season ticket is around £904, whilst the cheapest is around £713.

In a bid to make the atmosphere at Anfield even better, Liverpool has started an 'Every Seat, Every Game' initiative, in which fans can return tickets to the Club through their official Ticket Exchange. All you need is an All Red membership, and you can pick up tickets on the Exchange nearer to match days. These tickets get snapped up fast, though, so you'll want to keep your eyes peeled on the website.

Frequently asked questions

Getting cheap Liverpool tickets can be challenging, as demand for tickets is usually high, especially for high-profile games or matches against top teams. However, there are several strategies you can use to increase your chances of finding affordable tickets.

Buy early

Liverpool tickets usually go on sale several weeks before the match, and prices can increase as the match day gets closer. By purchasing tickets early, you may be able to find better deals and save money.

Become a member

Liverpool FC members get priority access to tickets, which can increase your chances of getting Liverpool tickets at face value. Additionally, members may be eligible for discounts on football tickets, particularly for midweek or less popular games.

Check resale websites

While buying tickets from unofficial resellers is not recommended, some legitimate resale websites, such as StubHub or LiveFootballTickets, can offer Liverpool tickets at a discounted price. However, you should always check the seller's reputation and be aware of any additional fees or charges.

Look for package deals

There are package deals available that include match tickets, travel, and other perks at a discounted price. These packages can be a great way to save money and enjoy a complete matchday experience.

Overall, finding cheap Liverpool tickets can be challenging, but with some planning and research, you can increase your chances of finding a good deal. It's important to be aware of any additional fees or charges and only to buy tickets from reputable sources to avoid scams or fraud.

Anfield Stadium, the home of Liverpool Football Club, is located in the Anfield area of Liverpool, England. There are several ways to travel to Anfield, depending on your preferences and location.

One popular option is to take public transportation. The nearest train station to Anfield is Kirkdale, which is about a 15-minute walk from the stadium. You can also take a bus or a taxi from Liverpool city centre or other nearby locations.

If you prefer to drive, there are several parking options available in the area. However, parking can be limited on match days, so it's best to arrive early if you plan to drive. Alternatively, you can take advantage of the park-and-ride services provided by the club or use one of the official car parks located close to the stadium.

Another option is to book a matchday travel package, which may include transport to and from the stadium, as well as other perks such as access to the club's lounges or pre-match meals.

Overall, the best way to travel to Anfield depends on your individual circumstances and preferences. It's best to plan and consider all the available options to ensure a smooth and stress-free journey to the stadium.

Being one of the most popular Premier League clubs leads to high demand for tickets, making getting a Liverpool ticket of your own a tough task. This means that tickets for high-profile games or matches against top teams are likely to sell out quickly, and fans may have to act fast to secure their seats.

Additionally, the club often implements measures to prevent ticket scalping and ensure fair access to tickets, which can make it more challenging to obtain them.

