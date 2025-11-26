With the 2025-26 Premier League season in full swing, football fans across the country will be looking forward to getting their matchday fix once more - and who better to catch than Liverpool playing at Anfield?

Founded back in 1892, Liverpool is no stranger to the Premier League and has held their ground at Anfield with a mass of followers to support it. Whether you want to park up in the Reds Bar, kick back in the Founders Lounge, or secure your spot at one of the Champions League games, the experiences for a matchday at Liverpool's stadium are endless.

With a guarantee of electrifying football at both ends of the pitch in one of the most atmospheric grounds in the world, it’s no surprise that tickets to see Liverpool play are in high demand. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Liverpool fixtures, including how to buy tickets, premium packages and more.

What are Liverpool's fixtures for the 2025-26 Premier League season?

Here's exactly where and when to catch Liverpool play at Anfield and away. Below, you can find the upcoming games for the remainder of the year.

Date Fixture Competition Tickets Nov 26, 2025 Liverpool FC vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League Tickets Dec 3, 2025 Liverpool FC vs Sunderland AFC Premier League Tickets Dec 6, 2025 Leeds United vs Liverpool FC Premier League Tickets Dec 13, 2025 Liverpool FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League Tickets Dec 20, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool FC Premier League Tickets Dec 27, 2025 Liverpool FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League Tickets Dec 30, 2025 Liverpool FC vs Leeds United Premier League Tickets

How much are Liverpool tickets?

The cost of a Premier League ticket varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, student, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from team to team.

On top of that, where you sit makes a big difference. Seat location and stand placements significantly influence the price, with premium views often commanding a premium cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.

For Premier League Liverpool tickets , you'll want to secure a Full, Light or Junior All Red Membership , which will give you access to tickets for most Men's games. Non-season ticket general admission tickets are sold in two waves through All Red Ticket Sales in July and November, with face-value tickets ranging from £30 - £61.

, you'll want to secure a , which will give you access to tickets for most Men's games. Non-season ticket general admission tickets are sold in two waves through with face-value tickets ranging from You can also purchase tickets through secondary ticket retailers like LiveFootballTickets, which may come up to cost slightly more than face-value tickets through Liverpool. If you're looking for a last-minute entry into a match from as low as £115.

How can I get Liverpool away tickets?

Getting Liverpool away tickets can be challenging due to high demand and limited availability. The process for obtaining away tickets can vary depending on the competition, opposition, and location of the game.

The first step is to become a Liverpool FC member, which can increase your chances of obtaining an away ticket. Members get priority access to tickets, and those who have attended away games in the past are given preference.

Once you become a member, you can register your interest in attending specific away games on the club's website or through the official ticketing office. If your application is successful, you will be notified by email or text message and provided with further instructions on how to purchase your ticket.

It's worth noting that the club allocates away tickets based on a loyalty point system. This means that members who have attended more away games or have been a member for a longer period will have a higher chance of obtaining a Liverpool ticket.

How far in advance do Liverpool tickets go on sale?

The time when Liverpool tickets go on sale can vary depending on the specific game, competition, and other factors. However, in general, Liverpool FC typically releases tickets for sale several weeks before the match.

For Premier League matches, the tickets usually go on sale around four to six weeks before the game, although this can vary depending on the popularity of the fixture. For high-profile games against top teams, tickets may sell out quickly, and the club may release them earlier to give fans a chance to secure their seats.

For cup competitions, such as the FA Cup or the Champions League, the ticket sale dates can vary even more. The club usually announces the ticket sale dates on its official website and social media channels, giving fans ample time to plan and prepare.

How to buy Liverpool season tickets?

The best way to guarantee a seat at Anfield is by purchasing a season ticket.

Season tickets are available to purchase via the Liverpool website before the start of the season, and one entitles you to a designated seat for every game. Fans can choose their seats for the season in any of the stands, ensuring that they never miss a moment of the action.

However, it should be noted that the club currently has a long waiting list to purchase season tickets, which stretches into the thousands and is no longer accepting any new applications.

If you're a Liverpool fan with a season ticket already, renewals take place early in the year until May. The mst expensive season ticket is around £904, whilst the cheapest is around £713.

In a bid to make the atmosphere at Anfield even better, Liverpool has started an 'Every Seat, Every Game' initiative, in which fans can return tickets to the Club through their official Ticket Exchange. All you need is an All Red membership, and you can pick up tickets on the Exchange nearer to match days. These tickets get snapped up fast, though, so you'll want to keep your eyes peeled on the website.