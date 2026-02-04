How to buy UEFA Champions League Final 2026 tickets: Teams, prices and more information

The 2025/26 Champions League campaign is in full swing - and all eyes are firmly fixed on Budapest, where the UEFA Champions League Final will be staged at the Puskás Aréna on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

The revamped structure has expanded the competition from 32 to 36 teams, giving fans even more blockbuster matchups across the continent. Each side plays eight opponents instead of six, with every result counting toward a single, unified table. The top eight teams advance straight to the Round of 16, while those finishing 9th–24th face off in the Knockout Play-offs in February.

Let GOAL help guide you on how you can make your footballing dreams come true by getting your hands on a ticket for the 2025 Champions League Final in Budapest.

What are the key 2025/26 Champions League dates?

League Phase : September 16, 2025 – January 28, 2026

: September 16, 2025 – January 28, 2026 Knockout Play-offs : February 17–18 & 24–25, 2026

: February 17–18 & 24–25, 2026 Round of 16 : March 10–11 & 17–18, 2026

: March 10–11 & 17–18, 2026 Quarter-finals : April 7–8 & 14–15, 2026

: April 7–8 & 14–15, 2026 Semi-finals : April 28–29 & May 5–6, 2026

: April 28–29 & May 5–6, 2026 Final: Saturday, May 30, 2026 – Puskás Aréna, Budapest

Kick-off for the final will be at 18:00 CEST.

Where to buy UEFA Champions League Final tickets?

Getty Images

Tickets for the UEFA Champions League Final are traditionally available through three avenues:

The official ticket portals of both teams for the fixture. Directly through UEFA itself. Secondary retailers, such as SeatPick.

How to buy Champions League 2026 tickets?

With the higher-stakes knockout rounds coming into play imminently, you may want to get your hands on some Champions League tickets for the upcoming matches.

How does the Champions League Final ballot work?

Similar to high-demand fixtures in other club and international competitions, the governing body sells tickets for the UEFA Champions League Final not through traditional sales pathways but by ballot instead, typically in April.

A total of 38,700 tickets out of 64,500 are made available for fans and the general public to purchase.

The two teams that reach the final will receive 18,000 tickets each, while the remaining tickets will be for sale to fans worldwide.

How much are UEFA Champions League Final tickets?

Getty Images

Standard official ticket prices for the 2025 Champions League Final were as follows by UEFA:

Category 4, or "Fans First" category: €90 ($102) - reserved for fans of the teams

€90 ($102) - reserved for fans of the teams Category 3: €180 ($205)

€180 ($205) Category 2: €650 ($738)

€650 ($738) Category 1: €950 ($1,080)

Given the general rise in inflation, fans can likely expect a further price increase for the 2026 UEFA Champions League Final. Prices will be the same regardless of which clubs make the fixture, though some teams may subsidise their allocation costs for supporters as a show of loyalty.

Hospitality packages are also available to the general public, though these are extremely limited and come at a much higher cost. Prices range from €5,900 ($6,700) per person for access to a shared lounge, up to €12,900 ($14,660) for a private box.

Where does the 2025 UEFA Champions League final take place?

Getty Images

The 2026 UEFA Champions League Final will take place in Hungary, at the magnificent Puskás Aréna, Budapest, on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Officially opened in 2019, the Puskás Aréna has a capacity of around 65,000 for major international fixtures. It serves as the home ground of the Hungary national football team and has quickly become a centrepiece for high-profile football events in Central Europe.

Which teams are in the 2025/26 Champions League?