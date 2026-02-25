How to buy NFL London 2026 tickets: Jaguars & Commanders announcements, fixtures, how to buy tickets, presale & more

The NFL has officially announced that the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Washington Commanders will be the designated host teams for the 2026 London Games.

In a historic move, the Jaguars will become the first team to play two home games overseas in a single season, taking over the capital for back-to-back weeks in October.

This London residency is part of a strategic agreement while their home at EverBank Stadium begins a massive $1.4 billion renovation, which will limit their home capacity in Florida during the 2026 season.

Following the massive success of the international series since 2007, 2026 marks an even bigger expansion for the league. While the Jaguars split their time between their home away from home at Wembley Stadium and the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Commanders will be making their highly anticipated return to London, hosting their fixture at Tottenham.

What is the NFL London 2026 schedule & fixtures?

While the specific opponents and kickoff times will be confirmed during the full NFL schedule release in May 2026, we already know which stadiums will host the action.

The Jaguars are expected to play back-to-back weeks in October to minimize travel, a strategy they have perfected in previous seasons.

Likely Date Designated Home Team Opponent Location Tickets October 2026 (TBC) Jacksonville Jaguars TBC (Spring 2026) Wembley Stadium Priority Deposits Open October 2026 (TBC) Jacksonville Jaguars TBC (Spring 2026) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Priority Deposits Open October 2026 (TBC) Washington Commanders TBC (Spring 2026) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Coming Soon

Where to buy NFL London 2026 tickets?

Tickets for the 2026 series are not yet on general sale. Based on previous years, the sales window follows a strict timeline.

To ensure you don't miss out, you should register at the following official sources:

Official NFL UK Portal: The primary source for general admission tickets. Sign up for alerts now.

The primary source for general admission tickets. Sign up for alerts now. Jacksonville Jaguars Official Site: For the Wembley fixture, the Jags often manage their own ticket allocations and Union Jax memberships.

For the Wembley fixture, the Jags often manage their own ticket allocations and Union Jax memberships. Ticketmaster UK : The official ticketing partner for the International Series.

The official ticketing partner for the International Series. On Location: The NFL’s official hospitality provider has already launched a Priority Access deposit program for those looking to guarantee seats early.

How much will tickets cost?

While 2026 pricing will be confirmed in the spring, expected price brackets based on the 2025 season are as follows:

Upper Tier: £60 – £100

£60 – £100 Mid-Tier / End Zones: £110 – £185

£110 – £185 Lower Tier / Sideline: £190 – £350

£190 – £350 Hospitality & VIP: £450 – £2,000+

When will NFL International games be played?

2026 is a landmark year for the NFL's global reach, with a record nine international games scheduled across seven countries. This includes the first-ever regular-season game in Australia and France.

Full NFL International 2026 Host List

Country City Stadium Designated Home Team Australia Melbourne Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Los Angeles Rams France Paris Stade de France New Orleans Saints Germany Munich Allianz Arena Detroit Lions Spain Madrid Santiago Bernabéu Stadium TBC (Spring 2026) Brazil Rio de Janeiro Maracanã Stadium Dallas Cowboys Mexico Mexico City Estadio Banorte San Francisco 49ers United Kingdom London Wembley & Tottenham Jaguars / Commanders

General sale tickets for these international fixtures are expected to follow the London timeline, with most going live in June and July 2026. Fans for the Melbourne game (expected in Week 1) should look for earlier announcements in April.