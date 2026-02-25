Goal.com
Caitlin Casey

How to buy NFL London 2026 tickets: Jaguars & Commanders announcements, fixtures, how to buy tickets, presale & more

Wondering how to get into NFL London 2026? We know exactly where you can get them ahead of the games

The NFL has officially announced that the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Washington Commanders will be the designated host teams for the 2026 London Games.

In a historic move, the Jaguars will become the first team to play two home games overseas in a single season, taking over the capital for back-to-back weeks in October. 

This London residency is part of a strategic agreement while their home at EverBank Stadium begins a massive $1.4 billion renovation, which will limit their home capacity in Florida during the 2026 season.

Following the massive success of the international series since 2007, 2026 marks an even bigger expansion for the league. While the Jaguars split their time between their home away from home at Wembley Stadium and the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Commanders will be making their highly anticipated return to London, hosting their fixture at Tottenham.

What is the NFL London 2026 schedule & fixtures?

While the specific opponents and kickoff times will be confirmed during the full NFL schedule release in May 2026, we already know which stadiums will host the action.

The Jaguars are expected to play back-to-back weeks in October to minimize travel, a strategy they have perfected in previous seasons.

Likely DateDesignated Home TeamOpponentLocationTickets
October 2026 (TBC)Jacksonville JaguarsTBC (Spring 2026)Wembley StadiumPriority Deposits Open
October 2026 (TBC)Jacksonville JaguarsTBC (Spring 2026)Tottenham Hotspur StadiumPriority Deposits Open
October 2026 (TBC)Washington CommandersTBC (Spring 2026)Tottenham Hotspur StadiumComing Soon

Where to buy NFL London 2026 tickets?

Tickets for the 2026 series are not yet on general sale. Based on previous years, the sales window follows a strict timeline. 

To ensure you don't miss out, you should register at the following official sources:

  • Official NFL UK Portal: The primary source for general admission tickets. Sign up for alerts now.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars Official Site: For the Wembley fixture, the Jags often manage their own ticket allocations and Union Jax memberships.
  • Ticketmaster UK: The official ticketing partner for the International Series.
  • On Location: The NFL’s official hospitality provider has already launched a Priority Access deposit program for those looking to guarantee seats early.

How much will tickets cost?

While 2026 pricing will be confirmed in the spring, expected price brackets based on the 2025 season are as follows:

  • Upper Tier: £60 – £100
  • Mid-Tier / End Zones: £110 – £185
  • Lower Tier / Sideline: £190 – £350
  • Hospitality & VIP: £450 – £2,000+

When will NFL International games be played?

2026 is a landmark year for the NFL's global reach, with a record nine international games scheduled across seven countries. This includes the first-ever regular-season game in Australia and France.

Full NFL International 2026 Host List

CountryCityStadiumDesignated Home Team
AustraliaMelbourneMelbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)Los Angeles Rams
FranceParisStade de FranceNew Orleans Saints
GermanyMunichAllianz ArenaDetroit Lions
SpainMadridSantiago Bernabéu StadiumTBC (Spring 2026)
BrazilRio de JaneiroMaracanã StadiumDallas Cowboys
MexicoMexico CityEstadio BanorteSan Francisco 49ers
United KingdomLondonWembley & TottenhamJaguars / Commanders

General sale tickets for these international fixtures are expected to follow the London timeline, with most going live in June and July 2026. Fans for the Melbourne game (expected in Week 1) should look for earlier announcements in April.

Frequently asked questions

International NFL games, including the NFL London series, are available to buy through Ticketmaster on the respective countries' domestic providers. With the international series becoming a very popular main event for the NFL season, including games in the UK, Spain, and Brazil, you can expect tickets to sell out thick and fast. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for ticket providers to have the chance to enjoy the international NFL matches.

The best way to buy cheap NFL tickets is to keep your eye on both Ticketmaster and its NFL Ticket Exchange, as well as StubHub, to see if you can pick up a seat below face value for your chosen match. If you aren't too attached to a particular team and just want to experience the excitement of the league, you may be able to find a great deal for a different game.

There are 272 games across the regular NFL season, with each team playing 17 games over an 18-week round campaign.

Fighting for a chance at Super Bowl LX tickets won't be for the faint-hearted, but if you're trying your luck to get your hands on some tickets, make sure to keep your eyes peeled very closely on those release dates. Typically, Super Bowl tickets are sold directly through the NFL and on Ticketmaster closer to the time, usually ranging on a n average of around $3,000 to $35,000.

