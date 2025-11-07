How to buy NFL Munich 2026 tickets: International announcements, resale information, prices & more

The NFL has officially confirmed its return to Germany, announcing that the Detroit Lions will be the designated host team for a regular-season game at the Allianz Arena (FC Bayern Munich Stadium) in 2026.

This announcement marks a massive milestone for the German Lions fanbase. With All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is a dual American-German citizen, leading the charge, the Lions have invested heavily in the region through the NFL's Global Markets Program.

The 2026 fixture will be the first time Detroit has played internationally in over a decade, bringing one of the NFC’s most explosive offenses to Munich's world-class 70,000-seat stadium.

The Munich game is a central pillar of the NFL's record-breaking 2026 international slate, which features nine games across seven countries.

What is the NFL Munich 2026 schedule?

The exact date, kickoff time, and opponent for the Munich game will be revealed during the full NFL schedule release in May 2026.

Given the Lions' marketing rights in Germany, rumors are already swirling about a potential high-profile matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or New England Patriots.

Likely Date Designated Home Team Opponent Location Tickets November 2026 (TBC) Detroit Lions TBC (Spring 2026) Allianz Arena, Munich Priority Deposits Open

Where to buy NFL Munich 2026 tickets?

Tickets for German fixtures are the most sought-after in the international series, often seeing millions of fans in the digital queue. To secure your spot, use these official channels:

NFL Germany Registration: Fans are urged to register on the official NFL portal now to receive unique access codes for the general sale.

Fans are urged to register on the official NFL portal now to receive unique access codes for the general sale. On Location Hospitality: As the official partner, On Location has already launched a Priority Access deposit program . A $500 refundable deposit grants you first choice of premium seating and travel packages before the general public.

As the official partner, has already launched a . A $500 refundable deposit grants you first choice of premium seating and travel packages before the general public. Ticketmaster Germany: The primary vendor for standard seating, expected to go live in June/July 2026.

How much will tickets cost?

While official 2026 pricing will be confirmed in June, expectations based on the 2024 Munich game suggest the following brackets:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): €75 – €125

€75 – €125 Category 1 (Premium Sideline): €175 – €250

€175 – €250 Hospitality & VIP: €550 – €1,500+

NFL International 2026: Full Global Host List

From Melbourne to Madrid, the 2026 season is a global tour. Here is the full lineup of host cities and stadiums confirmed for the year:

Country City Stadium Designated Home Team Germany Munich Allianz Arena Detroit Lions United Kingdom London Wembley & Tottenham Jaguars / Commanders Spain Madrid Santiago Bernabéu Stadium TBC (Spring 2026) Australia Melbourne Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Los Angeles Rams France Paris Stade de France New Orleans Saints Brazil Rio de Janeiro Maracanã Stadium Dallas Cowboys Mexico Mexico City Estadio Banorte San Francisco 49ers

With demand expected to break records, fans for the Munich game should ensure their accounts are set up on Ticketmaster.de well ahead of the summer sale.

Where to stay for NFL Munich 2026?

Looking for accommodation for the NFL Germany game? Here's exactly where you can book now: