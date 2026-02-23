How to buy Manchester City 2026 tickets: Carabao Cup Final, Champions League, upcoming fixtures & more

Manchester City is once again the team to watch as they hunt a historic quadruple. Currently locked in a high-stakes title race with Arsenal, Pep Guardiola’s side is playing with a final dance intensity at the Etihad Stadium, fueled by Erling Haaland’s relentless goal-scoring and the creative brilliance of Phil Foden.

The Citizens are also gearing up for a massive Carabao Cup Final against the Gunners and a deep run in the Champions League knockout stages. With rumors swirling about Guardiola’s future beyond this season, every matchday feels like a significant piece of footballing history as City looks to cement its dynasty.

But how can you get tickets to see the Citizens this season and catch history in the making? GOAL breaks down your options for seeing Manchester City play in the Premier League and Champions League over the current campaign.

Upcoming Manchester City 2025/26 Premier League fixtures

Date & Time (GMT) Fixture Competition Tickets Sat 28 Feb, 17:30 at Leeds United (A) Premier League Tickets Wed 4 Mar, 19:30 vs Nottingham Forest (H) Premier League Tickets Fri 6 Mar, 20:00 at Newcastle United (A) FA Cup 5th Round Tickets 10/11 Mar, 20:00 TBD (Away Leg) Champions League R16 Tickets Sat 14 Mar, 12:30 at West Ham United (A) Premier League Tickets 17/18 Mar, 20:00 TBD (Home Leg) Champions League R16 Tickets Sun 22 Mar, 16:30 vs Arsenal (N) Carabao Cup Final Tickets Sat 11 Apr, TBD at Chelsea (A) Premier League Tickets Sat 18 Apr, TBD vs Arsenal (H) Premier League Tickets Sat 25 Apr, TBD at Burnley (A) Premier League Tickets Sat 2 May, TBD at Everton (A) Premier League Tickets Sat 9 May, TBD vs Brentford (H) Premier League Tickets Sun 17 May, TBD at Bournemouth (A) Premier League Tickets Sun 24 May, 16:00 vs Aston Villa (H) Premier League (Final Day) Tickets

How to buy Manchester City 2025/26 tickets?

Manchester City tickets are live and ready to buy now. Fans hoping to snap up a ticket at the Etihad Stadium this season can purchase their seat from Manchester City's official ticket portal. The website is the official first-hand retailer for Manchester City home tickets this term.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

First to season ticket holders Then, to club members, who are often ranked by loyalty points from previous purchases Finally, to the public in the ‘General Sale’ period.

You can also book tickets to Manchester City events through secondary ticket sellers like StubHub.

How to buy Manchester City season tickets?

A Manchester City season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can attend every home game at the Etihad Stadium during a Premier League season. It guarantees you a reserved seat and a spot in the stands for all the action.

With the 2025-26 season underway, however, season tickets are no longer available for Manchester City for the current campaign. Fans who wish to purchase a season ticket for future seasons must keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for further updates.

In addition, supporters who wish to buy a season ticket must also be an existing club member. Memberships are currently available through City's official ticket portal, so do not hesitate to give yourself the best shot of securing a season ticket next term.

How can I buy Manchester City away tickets?

You can purchase Manchester City away tickets from the club's official website, just as you would for home matches. You will still need a City membership to do so, however.

You can also explore purchasing tickets from the club website of their opponent, though you will likely need to be a member there, too.

What is the best way to travel to Etihad Stadium?

The best way to travel to the Etihad Stadium is by public transportation, with bus services and the Metrolink offering easy access to the ground.

The latter runs services from the city centre out of Manchester Piccadilly station to the Etihad Campus stop and from neighbouring Ashton. The journey time from Piccadilly is less than 10 minutes, and trams will run five times an hour on matchdays.

The nearby Holt Town and Velopark Metrolink stops, either side of the Etihad Campus halt, will not be open for at least an hour full-time, however, so be aware of that. Parking can also be booked, though it must be done in advance, and space is limited.