Book Manchester City tickets from £50
Caitlin Casey

How to buy Manchester City 2026 tickets: Carabao Cup Final, Champions League, upcoming fixtures & more

Keep up with the Citizens live in the incoming 2025/26 season, with all the information on how to get tickets

Manchester City is once again the team to watch as they hunt a historic quadruple. Currently locked in a high-stakes title race with Arsenal, Pep Guardiola’s side is playing with a final dance intensity at the Etihad Stadium, fueled by Erling Haaland’s relentless goal-scoring and the creative brilliance of Phil Foden.

The Citizens are also gearing up for a massive Carabao Cup Final against the Gunners and a deep run in the Champions League knockout stages. With rumors swirling about Guardiola’s future beyond this season, every matchday feels like a significant piece of footballing history as City looks to cement its dynasty.

But how can you get tickets to see the Citizens this season and catch history in the making? GOAL breaks down your options for seeing Manchester City play in the Premier League and Champions League over the current campaign.

Upcoming Manchester City 2025/26 Premier League fixtures

Date & Time (GMT)FixtureCompetitionTickets
Sat 28 Feb, 17:30at Leeds United (A)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 4 Mar, 19:30vs Nottingham Forest (H)Premier LeagueTickets
Fri 6 Mar, 20:00at Newcastle United (A)FA Cup 5th RoundTickets
10/11 Mar, 20:00TBD (Away Leg)Champions League R16Tickets
Sat 14 Mar, 12:30at West Ham United (A)Premier LeagueTickets
17/18 Mar, 20:00TBD (Home Leg)Champions League R16Tickets
Sun 22 Mar, 16:30vs Arsenal (N)Carabao Cup FinalTickets
Sat 11 Apr, TBDat Chelsea (A)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 18 Apr, TBDvs Arsenal (H)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 25 Apr, TBDat Burnley (A)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 2 May, TBDat Everton (A)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 9 May, TBDvs Brentford (H)Premier LeagueTickets
Sun 17 May, TBDat Bournemouth (A)Premier LeagueTickets
Sun 24 May, 16:00vs Aston Villa (H)Premier League (Final Day)Tickets

How to buy Manchester City 2025/26 tickets?

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Premier League
Manchester City tickets are live and ready to buy now. Fans hoping to snap up a ticket at the Etihad Stadium this season can purchase their seat from Manchester City's official ticket portal. The website is the official first-hand retailer for Manchester City home tickets this term.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

  1. First to season ticket holders
  2. Then, to club members, who are often ranked by loyalty points from previous purchases
  3. Finally, to the public in the ‘General Sale’ period.

You can also book tickets to Manchester City events through secondary ticket sellers like StubHub.

How to buy Manchester City season tickets?

A Manchester City season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can attend every home game at the Etihad Stadium during a Premier League season. It guarantees you a reserved seat and a spot in the stands for all the action.

With the 2025-26 season underway, however, season tickets are no longer available for Manchester City for the current campaign. Fans who wish to purchase a season ticket for future seasons must keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for further updates.

In addition, supporters who wish to buy a season ticket must also be an existing club member. Memberships are currently available through City's official ticket portal, so do not hesitate to give yourself the best shot of securing a season ticket next term.

How can I buy Manchester City away tickets?

You can purchase Manchester City away tickets from the club's official website, just as you would for home matches. You will still need a City membership to do so, however.

You can also explore purchasing tickets from the club website of their opponent, though you will likely need to be a member there, too.

What is the best way to travel to Etihad Stadium?

The best way to travel to the Etihad Stadium is by public transportation, with bus services and the Metrolink offering easy access to the ground.

The latter runs services from the city centre out of Manchester Piccadilly station to the Etihad Campus stop and from neighbouring Ashton. The journey time from Piccadilly is less than 10 minutes, and trams will run five times an hour on matchdays.

The nearby Holt Town and Velopark Metrolink stops, either side of the Etihad Campus halt, will not be open for at least an hour full-time, however, so be aware of that. Parking can also be booked, though it must be done in advance, and space is limited.

Frequently asked questions

You must be a club member to purchase an official ticket through the club to see Manchester City play at the Etihad Stadium.

There are two types of Cityzens memberships  – Matchday Membership, for adults (ages 18 and above) between £25 and £35, and Junior Membership, for youth supporters (ages 17 and below) at £20.

Memberships offer fans a range of benefits, from priority access to tickets to a discount in the club shop.

Adult

  • Full Price: £35
  • Base Membership: £25

Junior

  • Full Price: £20

To buy a Manchester City season ticket, you must first be a Cityzens Matchday or Junior Member, as season tickets are not sold to the general public. However, season tickets for the 2025/26 season are currently sold out, and only a limited number of Flexi Season Tickets were offered to eligible members based on their match attendance history and purchase activity. 

Renewals for existing ticket holders have closed, and new tickets will not be widely available until at least the 2026/27 season, when the Etihad Stadium expansion is expected to release more seats.

To prepare for future availability, you should purchase a Cityzens Matchday Membership through the official Manchester City website and attend as many home games as possible. Priority for season tickets is based on loyalty and attendance, so building your history now increases your chances. 

Flexi Season Tickets, which offer a more flexible commitment while still providing benefits, are another route, but also subject to eligibility.

Due to high demand, getting your hands on Premier League tickets for Manchester City matches is not easy, though it is typically not as tough as it is for their rivals.

Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to secondary resale sites such as StubHub in their efforts to bag tickets, though even then, it is not a foregone conclusion.

The best way to get tickets for Manchester City matches is to ensure you have a membership and browse the individual match options available. Remember, games against lower Premier League opposition or non-rivals will likely be easier to find.

The best way to buy cheap Manchester City tickets is from the club's official website, looking for tickets in the more cost-friendly portions of the Etihad Stadium.

Second-hand resale sites such as StubHub and Ticombo may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely at their lowest the closer you get to the game.

You can indeed book a tour around the Etihad Stadium. Several websites offer deals and discounts on tours around the Citizens' home.

RedLetterDays currently offer stadium tours from £28 for one adult through £72 for two adults and two children. The time lasts approximately 90 minutes and includes an interactive portion that allows guests to greet a virtual Pep Guardiola in the press room and access the club shop.

 

