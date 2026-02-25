How to buy NFL International 2026 tickets: Fixture announcements, guide to cities, presale information, teams & more

The NFL has officially unveiled its most ambitious international schedule to date for the 2026 season.

In a historic expansion, the league will play a record nine regular-season games outside of the United States, touching down in seven countries across four continents.

From the first-ever regular-season game in Australia to a highly anticipated debut in Paris, 2026 marks a turning point for the league's global reach.

Below is everything you need to know about the host teams, venues, and how to secure your seats for these high-demand fixtures.

What is the 2026 NFL International schedule & host teams?

While specific opponents and dates will be finalized during the full NFL schedule release in May 2026, the league has confirmed the primary host teams and iconic stadiums for the year.

Host (Home) Team City Stadium Confirmed Matchup / Team Los Angeles Rams Melbourne, AU Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) vs. San Francisco 49ers New Orleans Saints Paris, FR Stade de France TBC Detroit Lions Munich, DE Allianz Arena TBC Jacksonville Jaguars London, UK Wembley Stadium TBC Jacksonville Jaguars London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TBC Washington Commanders London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TBC Dallas Cowboys Rio de Janeiro, BR Maracanã Stadium TBC San Francisco 49ers Mexico City, MX Estadio Banorte TBC TBC (Bears or Chiefs) Madrid, ES Santiago Bernabéu TBC

How much are NFL International tickets?

Official pricing for the 2026 season will be confirmed during the full schedule release in May 2026. However, based on the previous season's data and initial market projections for new venues like Paris and Melbourne, fans should expect the following price brackets:

Standard Upper Tier: $85 – $140 (£70 – £115 / €80 – €130)

$85 – $140 (£70 – £115 / €80 – €130) Mid-Tier / Corner Seats: $150 – $210 (£125 – £170 / €140 – €195)

$150 – $210 (£125 – £170 / €140 – €195) Premium Sideline Seating: $230 – $420 (£190 – £345 / €220 – €395)

$230 – $420 (£190 – £345 / €220 – €395) VIP Hospitality Packages: Starting at $700 (£560 / €650)

Note that prices in Australia (MCG) and Mexico City may vary slightly due to stadium capacity and local currency exchange rates.

When is the presale for NFL International tickets?

The NFL uses a strictly tiered sales window. While exact dates for 2026 are "Coming Soon," the cycle typically follows this timeline:

Priority Access (Open Now): Fans can place a refundable deposit via On Location (the NFL’s official partner) to secure a spot in the queue before any public sale.

Fans can place a refundable deposit via (the NFL’s official partner) to secure a spot in the queue before any public sale. Team Member Presale (May/June 2026): Season ticket holders for host teams (like the Rams or Saints) usually get first right of refusal for international seats.

Season ticket holders for host teams (like the Rams or Saints) usually get first right of refusal for international seats. Registered Fan Presale (June 2026): Those who registered at NFL.com/International will receive a unique access code to enter the primary presale.

Those who registered at will receive a unique access code to enter the primary presale. General Public Sale (July 2026): Any remaining tickets are released to the general public via Ticketmaster.

How to buy NFL International tickets?

Buying tickets for these games requires early preparation, as fixtures often sell out within minutes of going live. Follow these official steps:

Register Early: Visit the Official NFL International Portal and sign up for ticket alerts. This is mandatory to receive the presale access codes required for most games. Choose Your Path: Standard Tickets: Purchased via Ticketmaster (UK, Germany, or the respective local region).

Purchased via (UK, Germany, or the respective local region). Official Packages: Book through On Location for guaranteed tickets combined with hotel stays and exclusive pre-game hospitality. Secondary Markets: If you miss the primary sale, use verified platforms like StubHub. Be aware that NFL international tickets are now entirely digital; ensure you receive a mobile transfer rather than a PDF or screenshot.

What to expect from NFL International 2026?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to make history as the first NFL franchise to play two home games outside the United States in a single season. The move comes as their local home, EverBank Stadium, undergoes a massive $1.4 billion renovation that will temporarily cap Florida's capacity at approximately 42,000.

To compensate, the Jaguars will hold a 'London Residency' in October, playing back-to-back weeks in the UK. One fixture is slated for the historic Wembley Stadium, while the second will take place at the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They will be joined in London by the Washington Commanders, who return to the capital for the first time since 2016 to host their own designated home game at Tottenham.

The 2026 season will feature two of the most significant geographic milestones in league history. The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers at the 100,000-seat Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia. This NFC West rivalry is expected to be a marquee Week 1 opener, marking the first time a regular-season NFL game has touched down in the Southern Hemisphere.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints will lead the charge into France. The 'Who Dat' nation will take over the Stade de France in Paris for the country’s inaugural regular-season game. League officials noted that France's 14 million fans and the rapid growth of Flag Football made Paris a priority for this expansion cycle.