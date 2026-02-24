How to buy Everton 2026 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, prices & season tickets

ith the 2025-26 Premier League season in full swing, Evertonians have finally settled into their world-class new home.

After bidding a historic farewell to Goodison Park last May, the move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Liverpool’s iconic Bramley-Moore Dock waterfront has officially ushered in a new era for the Blues.

Demand for tickets is understandably sky-high, with fans eager to experience the state-of-the-art ground for the very first time. Allow GOAL to show you how to see Everton, including premium packages and season ticket information.

Upcoming Everton fixtures for Premier League 2025/26

With the release of the 2025-26 season fixtures, there are plenty of competitive matches for fans to watch Everton play. Below, you can find their upcoming home fixtures for the season ahead, all the way up to the end of December.

Date & Time (GMT) Fixture Competition Tickets Mon 23 Feb, 20:00 vs Manchester United (H) Premier League Tickets Sat 28 Feb, 15:00 at Newcastle United (A) Premier League Tickets Tue 3 Mar, 19:30 vs Burnley (H) Premier League Tickets Sat 14 Mar, 15:00 at Arsenal (A) Premier League Tickets Sat 21 Mar, 17:30 vs Chelsea (H) Premier League Tickets Sat 11 Apr, 15:00 at Brentford (A) Premier League Tickets Sat 18 Apr, 15:00 vs Liverpool (H) Premier League (Derby) Tickets Sat 25 Apr, 15:00 at West Ham United (A) Premier League Tickets Sat 2 May, 15:00 vs Manchester City (H) Premier League Tickets Sat 9 May, 15:00 at Crystal Palace (A) Premier League Tickets Sun 17 May, 15:00 vs Sunderland (H) Premier League Tickets Sun 24 May, 15:00 at Tottenham Hotspur (A) Premier League (Final Day) Tickets

How to buy Everton Premier League tickets?

The official Everton ticket portal remains the easiest and safest way to purchase tickets, whether you’re looking for single matches or season seats. Here are the main routes available to fans:

Membership priority: Everton’s membership schemes – including Forever Blue and its junior equivalents – give fans first access to tickets when they are released. Membership is almost essential for anyone hoping to secure seats regularly.

Everton’s membership schemes – including Forever Blue and its junior equivalents – give fans first access to tickets when they are released. Membership is almost essential for anyone hoping to secure seats regularly. Season ticket waiting list: With Hill Dickinson Stadium already oversubscribed, a waiting list is in place. Members are given priority for new allocations as they become available.

With Hill Dickinson Stadium already oversubscribed, a waiting list is in place. Members are given priority for new allocations as they become available. General sale: A limited number of tickets for selected fixtures do go on general sale via the club’s portal, but these are snapped up quickly.

A limited number of tickets for selected fixtures do go on general sale via the club’s portal, but these are snapped up quickly. Premium & hospitality: Through official hospitality and partners like SportsBreaks, supporters can book premium matchday experiences with VIP seating, dining, and exclusive extras.

Through official hospitality and partners like SportsBreaks, supporters can book premium matchday experiences with VIP seating, dining, and exclusive extras. Secondary market tickets: Fan-to-fan ticket selling across platforms like StubHub offers last-minute choices to games.

On top of that, where you sit makes a big difference. Seat location and stand placement significantly influence the price, with premium views often commanding a premium cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures into categories - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.

How much are Everton tickets?

Ticket pricing at the new stadium reflects both modern facilities and the club’s efforts to balance affordability with demand. Prices vary depending on age category, seat location, and the type of package purchased.

Adult season tickets (22-64): £640 to £900, depending on stand and view.

£640 to £900, depending on stand and view. Senior & young adult season tickets (18-21, over 65): Around £480 to £675.

Around £480 to £675. Junior season tickets (11-17): £256 to £360.

£256 to £360. Under-11 season tickets: £199 across the ground.

£199 across the ground. Safe standing (South Stand): £760 for adults, with a reduced rate of £570 for 14-21s.

£760 for adults, with a reduced rate of £570 for 14-21s. Premium packages: Hospitality and Seat Unique experiences begin from roughly £399-£495 per match, with luxury options climbing significantly higher depending on the fixture.

Hospitality and Seat Unique experiences begin from roughly £399-£495 per match, with luxury options climbing significantly higher depending on the fixture. Secondary market tickets: Fan-to-fan selling starts from £60 on platforms like StubHub.

As with most Premier League clubs, marquee games against big rivals are likely to cost more on a match-by-match basis. Location is also key – seats with central or elevated views command the highest prices.

How to buy Everton season tickets?

An Everton season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at Hill Dickinson Stadium during a Premier League season. It ensures the holder will have a reserved seat in the stands for all the action.

Do note, however, that season tickets are not available to prospective new buyers at this given moment.

Those who wish to obtain one must sign up for the club’s waiting list, where they will be informed as and when availability arises for purchases.