How to buy Everton 2026 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, prices & season tickets

Here's how you can secure a ticket to support the Toffees at Hill Dickinson Stadium this season, from just £43

ith the 2025-26 Premier League season in full swing, Evertonians have finally settled into their world-class new home. 

After bidding a historic farewell to Goodison Park last May, the move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Liverpool’s iconic Bramley-Moore Dock waterfront has officially ushered in a new era for the Blues.

Demand for tickets is understandably sky-high, with fans eager to experience the state-of-the-art ground for the very first time. Allow GOAL to show you how to see Everton, including premium packages and season ticket information.

Upcoming Everton fixtures for Premier League 2025/26

With the release of the 2025-26 season fixtures, there are plenty of competitive matches for fans to watch Everton play. Below, you can find their upcoming home fixtures for the season ahead, all the way up to the end of December.

Date & Time (GMT)FixtureCompetitionTickets
Mon 23 Feb, 20:00vs Manchester United (H)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 28 Feb, 15:00at Newcastle United (A)Premier LeagueTickets
Tue 3 Mar, 19:30vs Burnley (H)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 14 Mar, 15:00at Arsenal (A)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 21 Mar, 17:30vs Chelsea (H)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 11 Apr, 15:00at Brentford (A)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 18 Apr, 15:00vs Liverpool (H)Premier League (Derby)Tickets
Sat 25 Apr, 15:00at West Ham United (A)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 2 May, 15:00vs Manchester City (H)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 9 May, 15:00at Crystal Palace (A)Premier LeagueTickets
Sun 17 May, 15:00vs Sunderland (H)Premier LeagueTickets
Sun 24 May, 15:00at Tottenham Hotspur (A)Premier League (Final Day)Tickets

How to buy Everton Premier League tickets?

The official Everton ticket portal remains the easiest and safest way to purchase tickets, whether you’re looking for single matches or season seats. Here are the main routes available to fans:

  • Membership priority: Everton’s membership schemes – including Forever Blue and its junior equivalents – give fans first access to tickets when they are released. Membership is almost essential for anyone hoping to secure seats regularly.
  • Season ticket waiting list: With Hill Dickinson Stadium already oversubscribed, a waiting list is in place. Members are given priority for new allocations as they become available.
  • General sale: A limited number of tickets for selected fixtures do go on general sale via the club’s portal, but these are snapped up quickly.
  • Premium & hospitality: Through official hospitality and partners like SportsBreaks, supporters can book premium matchday experiences with VIP seating, dining, and exclusive extras.
  • Secondary market tickets: Fan-to-fan ticket selling across platforms like StubHub offers last-minute choices to games. 

On top of that, where you sit makes a big difference. Seat location and stand placement significantly influence the price, with premium views often commanding a premium cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures into categories - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.

How much are Everton tickets?

Ticket pricing at the new stadium reflects both modern facilities and the club’s efforts to balance affordability with demand. Prices vary depending on age category, seat location, and the type of package purchased.

  • Adult season tickets (22-64): £640 to £900, depending on stand and view.
  • Senior & young adult season tickets (18-21, over 65): Around £480 to £675.
  • Junior season tickets (11-17): £256 to £360.
  • Under-11 season tickets: £199 across the ground.
  • Safe standing (South Stand): £760 for adults, with a reduced rate of £570 for 14-21s.
  • Premium packages: Hospitality and Seat Unique experiences begin from roughly £399-£495 per match, with luxury options climbing significantly higher depending on the fixture.
  • Secondary market tickets: Fan-to-fan selling starts from £60 on platforms like StubHub.

As with most Premier League clubs, marquee games against big rivals are likely to cost more on a match-by-match basis. Location is also key – seats with central or elevated views command the highest prices.

How to buy Everton season tickets?

An Everton season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at Hill Dickinson Stadium during a Premier League season. It ensures the holder will have a reserved seat in the stands for all the action.

Do note, however, that season tickets are not available to prospective new buyers at this given moment. 

Those who wish to obtain one must sign up for the club’s waiting list, where they will be informed as and when availability arises for purchases.

Frequently asked questions

In order to purchase an official ticket through the club to see Everton play at Hill Dickinson Stadium, you generally must be a member of the club.

There are several brackets of memberships, ranging from adult options to those for juniors. Each comes with additional perks and privileges depending on the membership purchased. You can register your interest now for membership ahead of the 2025-26 season.

If you're looking for a unique experience, you can also book premium packages with the official premium partner of Everton, Seat Unique. These packages start from £495 a person and offer inside perks like exclusive fan zones, complimentary drinks and even meet-and-greets, depending on what package you choose.

Yes, with the new premium packages through Seat Unique, fans can enjoy a host of new stadium tours and experiences at games.

If you're looking for the ultimate package with a tour - including a private enclosure, complimentary bar and VIP meet and greet with an Everton player - look to book The Seat Unique Experience, which will see you in the most exclusive of experiences as a fan.

Right now, you cannot purchase season tickets for Everton’s 2025-26 Premier League campaign, as they have sold out.

You can, however, sign up for the club’s waiting list, which will offer you the chance to purchase a season ticket for a future campaign when they become available.

You can purchase Everton away tickets from the club’s official website, just as you would for home matches. You will still need an Everton membership to do so, however.

You can also explore purchasing tickets from the club website of their opponent, though you will likely need to be a member there too, making it particularly ineffective as a cost-saving measure.

The best way to buy cheap Everton tickets is to purchase from the club’s official website, looking for tickets in the more cost-friendly portions of Hill Di.

Second-hand resale sites such as Viagogo may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get. Be aware, however, that tickets can often be inflated or sold for above the retail price depending on demand.

There are no specific special offers or discounts for Everton tickets, with prices typically set ahead of the start of the season for fixtures across all competitions.

Seniors, children and young adults will pay less than the full price, however, which is worth remembering when it comes to making your purchase.

