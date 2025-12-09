Liverpool vs Brighton tickets: Dec 13 information, last-minute ticket prices & more

The Premier League season is in full swing, and one of the most anticipated clashes sees reigning champions Liverpool take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the iconic Anfield on December 13.

After a thrilling 2024/2025 campaign where Liverpool secured a record-equalling 20th league title under new manager Arne Slot, the Reds are once again setting their sights on glory.

This fixture promises to be a captivating encounter as Liverpool continue their title defence against a Brighton side known for their attacking flair and ability to challenge the league's top teams.

GOAL has all the information you need to know about this blockbuster fixture and, crucially, how to secure your tickets right now.

When is Liverpool vs Brighton?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Sat, December 13, 2025, 15:00 Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Anfield, Liverpool Find Tickets

Where to buy Liverpool vs Brighton tickets?

The primary and most traditional route for acquiring Liverpool tickets is directly through the club's official website. Liverpool FC operates a comprehensive ticketing system, but it's important to note that demand far outstrips supply for most home games.

Tickets are typically made available to various tiers of supporters, starting with Season Ticket Holders who have priority access. Following this, Official Members (who purchase annual memberships) and Fan Card Holders often have the next opportunity to purchase tickets.

For matches where general sales are limited or non-existent due to overwhelming demand from existing members, Liverpool FC frequently employs a ballot system. When a ballot is announced, eligible fans can register their interest within a specified window. If successful, tickets are then allocated, and payment is processed.

When official channels have sold out, or if you're looking for last-minute availability, secondary ticket marketplaces and ticket aggregators like SeatPick.

Remember that prices on secondary markets can fluctuate based on demand, so it's wise to monitor them regularly if you're looking for a bargain.

How much are Liverpool vs Brighton tickets?

Ticket prices for Premier League matches, particularly at a stadium like Anfield, can vary significantly depending on several factors.

While official club prices for general admission can range from approximately £40 to £70 for adult tickets, these are often sold out quickly and primarily allocated to members.

For a high-profile Premier League fixture such as Liverpool vs Brighton, especially given Liverpool's status as reigning champions, demand will be exceptionally high, pushing up prices on the secondary market starting from £84.

Hospitality packages, which offer a premium matchday experience with dining and exclusive access, are also available for this fixture. These packages can range from several hundred pounds to over a thousand, depending on the level of luxury and inclusions.

How can I get Liverpool vs Brighton tickets?

If you are a Season Ticket Holder or an Official Member, your first port of call should always be the official Liverpool FC website.

Keep a close watch on their ticketing announcements for pre-sale windows and ballot entries, which will offer the opportunity to purchase tickets at face value. Act quickly during these periods, as demand from fellow members will be incredibly high, and tickets can sell out within minutes or be oversubscribed in ballots.

However, for the vast majority of fans, secondary ticket marketplaces like SeatPick may be one of the only chances to secure a ticket.