Dingizwe Gwala

Khothatso Leballo

Contributor

Biography: I initially wanted to study law but ended up doing journalism after failing to be admitted to law school. This turned out to be a blessing in disguise. I quickly fell in love with journalism and started my career in showbiz coverage before I was transferred to the sports desk where I focused on football, a game I grew up passionately following in the Free State.

My Football Story: Bloemfontein Celtic was a team I supported from a tender age and my whole family followed Phunya Sele Sele except my grandfather who tried converting me to be an Orlando Pirates fan.

Areas of Expertise: 

 - PSL

 - African football

Favourite football memory: Most afternoons and evenings at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium were crazy and that made me fall in love with football even more. I’ll always argue that Celtic fans are the most passionate in the PSL.

Articles by Khothatso Leballo
  1. Eric Tinkler and Gavin Hunt, Sekhukhune United vs Durban CityBackpage
    Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs

    OFFICIAL! Ex-Chiefs mentor fired & PSL club confirms coach to take charge of match against Saleng's Orbit

    The KwaZulu-Natal club has made a major decision on their coach just before Premier Soccer League teams go for the AFCON break. It comes as no surprise that they dismissed the former Amakhosi tactician, especially after reports indicated that his departure was imminent. He joins a list of this season's casualties, Luc Eymael and Sinethemba Badela were also shown the exit door by Chippa United.

  4. Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage
    Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando Pirates

    Ouaddou explains 'the most difficult' part about leading the PSL title race after dislodging Sundowns

    The Buccaneers are threatening what had become the order of the league as Masandawana dominated season in, season out. The Brazilians' record-extending Premier Soccer League titles could be stopped by the Soweto giants who have presented their title credentials as determined contenders. Making the Ghost favourites to be crowned champions is how they have reached this stage of the season without allowing the Tshwane giants to pull away on the standings. They are currently on a 10-match unbeaten run in the league, a bold statement about their seriousness of the biggest trophy in South African football.

  5. Steve Barker, Stellenbosch FC, October 2025Backpage
    CAF Confederations CupSingida Black Stars vs Stellenbosch FC

    Singida vs Stellenbosch: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

    GOAL gives you the details to follow the Cape Winelands side's trip to Zanzibar to face their Tanzanian opponents in this CAF Confederation Cup Group C match at Amaan Stadium on Sunday. After starting their campaign in this phase of the tournament with a 1-0 victory over AS Otoho d'Oyo, Stellies are out to build on that and reclaim the lead in this pool. Steve Barker's men have been struggling on the domestic front but doing well on the continent.

  8. Benni McCarthy, Kenya, October 2025Backpage
    South AfricaB. McCarthy

    'Unprofessional' McCarthy's commitment to Kenya questioned, club boss wants ex-Pirates star sacked

    The Bafana Bafana legend arrived in the East African country in March 2025 fresh from a stint at three-time European champions Manchester United. Taking charge of the Harambee Stars marked his first venture into national team management. However, a disastrous result earlier in November has placed him under intense scrutiny. Now, the Cape Town-born football great faces growing pressure to steady the team and prove he can thrive in international coaching.

  10. Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage
    CAF Confederations CupKaizer Chiefs

    Four Chiefs players ruled out, but Bafana forward & ex-Sundowns star cleared to face Zamalek

    Amakhosi are trying to navigate the demanding terrain of continental football while also grappling with a challenging fitness situation in their squad. It has become a real test of their squad depth and the character of players as they push through some tough assignments in that state. Their domestic rivals Mamelodi Sundowns have grown accustomed to enduring such demands every season, setting the standard Amakhosi now hope to match.

  1. Khanyisa Mayo and Gaston Sirino, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
    CAF Confederations CupKaizer Chiefs

    Chiefs' predicted XI to face Zamalek: Will returning Mayo and Sirino start?

    Amakhosi play their second Group D match on Saturday, hosting Zamalek at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, keen to bury the disappointment of last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Al Masry. Securing maximum points at home remains the Soweto giants' top priority as they look to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive. The coaches could tweak the starting lineup to try and correct the shortcomings they showed last weekend.

  2. Emile Witbooi, South AfricaBackpage
    Premier Soccer LeagueE. Witbooi

    PSL club discloses what's holding back Chiefs reject and Pienaar-like teenage sensation from after Chelsea interest

    The 17-year-old attacking midfielder is already being spoken of as one of the brightest Bafana Bafana prospects. Now in his second season playing professional football, he has also featured at the FIFA World Cup for his age group. His rapid rise has fuelled strong rumours of a potential move abroad as his reported suitors continue to closely monitor his progress. However, there is a stumbling block standing in his way for now, delaying what looks like an inevitable step toward a bigger stage.

  3. Pitso Mosimane, August 2025Pitso Mosimane, August 2025
    P. MosimaneKaizer Chiefs

    ‘Pitso is beginning to sound like Khanye! He’ll select Chiefs players for Bafana out of pity, Broos can't risk his job’

    The former Al Ahly coach has tipped Amakhosi players to eventually dominate South Africa national team selections in the coming years. Masandawana have, in recent years, been the backbone of the Bafana Bafana, but that dominance has recently shifted to the Buccaneers. However, Mosimane believes Chiefs could soon restore balance in the national team setup by providing more players with support.

  4. Ashley Du Preez, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage
    Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs

    Chiefs legend clear about what separates 'runner' Du Preez and Pirates' Appollis

    Two Amakhosi and Buccaneers stars are being closely compared as their seasons take contrasting directions. One has been in outstanding form, delivering consistent performances that have drawn widespread praise. The other, however, has seen his game go on a decline, facing harsh criticism from supporters as he struggles to rediscover his best form that landed him a contract with the Soweto giants.

  5. Rhulani Mokwena, MC AlgerMC Alger on Facebook
    South AfricaR. Mokwena

    Mokwena narrates how Pirates decision was 'the most painful moment in my career' as he asks 'Motsepe and Khoza to forgive me'

    The 38-year-old coach gained valuable experience after being at the helm of both the Buccaneers and Masandawana in high-pressure environments. He now finds himself in another demanding role at MC Alger, where expectations remain just as high and intense. This comes after a season at Wydad Casablanca, where he further sharpened his tactical prowess.

  6. Naledi Hlongwane & Relebohile MofokengBackpagepix
    Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs

    How Pirates' Mofokeng inspired childhood rival Hlongwane 'to play for Chiefs first team'

    The Soweto giants’ rising star is still battling to secure a consistent place in the Amakhosi first team despite all the hype around his talent. Adding to the pressure, one of the players he grew up with has already made a major breakthrough and is now an international player with a strong reputation in South African football. That contrast has intensified expectations on the 19-year-old to finally step up and prove his worth.

  7. zamalek
    CAF Confederations CupKaizer Chiefs vs Zamalek SC

    Key players ruled out for Zamalek ahead of Chiefs clash

    The White Knights arrive in Limpopo buoyed by their 1-0 victory over ZESCO United in last Sunday’s group opener. They now turn their attention to wounded Amakhosi, who are desperate to respond positively after opening their campaign with a 2-1 loss to Al Masry away in Egypt. Despite their bright start, the Cairo giants arrive with concerns after travelling without a number of key injured players. They will hope the fitness situation in their camp will not derail their momentum in what promises to be a tense battle.

  8. Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage
    Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando Pirates

    No Mbokazi and Nduli, No Problem! Pirates' Ouaddou praises Ndah & Makhaula

    The Buccaneers have been navigating the season trying to have balance in their matchday squads, especially due to injuries to key players. This has become a real test of their squad depth in a campaign where they still have the chance to finish with a treble or even four trophies. Being knocked out of the CAF Champions League has eased their schedule and reduced the strain on their players. With fewer responsibilities, they can now channel their full energy into achieving success on the domestic front.

  9. Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage
    Africa Cup of NationsKaizer Chiefs

    Motaung backs Broos' selection criteria despite constant Chiefs snub from Bafana

    Anticipation is high as the Belgian coach edges closer to announcing his final squad for the continental competition. His provisional list has already offered a glimpse of what the final group could look like, sparking debate about the positions still up for grabs. Notably, four Amakhosi players have been included, and all eyes will be on whether they survive the final cut after the Soweto giants failed to contribute a single Bafana Bafana player at the last AFCON edition.

  10. Inacio Miguel, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage
    CAF Confederations CupKaizer Chiefs

    Ex-Chiefs defender insists 'there's no reason to panic' and demands Miguel 'should learn' after Al Masry defeat

    The Soweto giants suffered defeat in their group opener away in Egypt, and that leaves them with a task to recover when they host Zamalek in Polokwane on Sunday. They will be out to avoid dropping points again as they eye reaching the tournament's Knockout stage. Failing to beat the White Knights could leave Amakhosi under pressure going into their third match of this pool,  something that might take a psychological toll on the players. 

