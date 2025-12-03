Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game:
Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Date:
3 December 2025
Kick-off:
19h30 SA Time
Venue:
Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
How to watch Chippa vs Chiefs online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Chippa team news & squads
No Chippa player is suspended for Wednesday's game and that is what coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi needs for such a high-profile match.
Goalkeeper and captain Stanley Nwabali has not been featured for Chippa in their last two matches and Dumisani Msibi has stepped into his role.
Chippa Predicted XI: Msibi, Modise, Fasika, Majadibodu, Kammies, Mosele, Hlope, Mfecane, Matrose, Bonani, Eva Nga
Chiefs team news & squads
Forwards Khanyisa Mayo and Wandile Duba are back from injury and could be selected to play.
However, the availability of Glody Lilepo and Aden McCarthy remains a doubt.
Gaston Sirino and Bradley Cross were injured against Zamalek last weekend, a match they were substituted in the first half and they could be out.
Centre-back Rushwin Dortley remain out injured while Ethan Chislett has recovered but is yet to gain match fitness.
Chiefs possible XI: Petersen, Solomons, Mako, Kwinika, Miguel, Mthethwa, Maboe, Vilakazi, Shabalakla, Mmodi, Ighodaro,
Head-to-head and recent form
Hosts Chippa United are an embattled side with eight points from 14 games.
They go into this match reeling from an eight-match winless streak in the Premier Soccer League, extended to nine games by their Carling Knockout exit.
After focusing on the CAF Confederation Cup in their last two games, Chiefs are back to resume their PSL title bid.
They were last involved in league action on November 4, and would be hoping the winless run in CAF matches will not demoralise them.
However, a five-match unbeaten run in the league is something that could inspire them going into Wednesday's match.Head-to-head record in recent meetings
Date Match Competition April 19, 2025 Chippa 0-0 Chiefs PSL February 15, 2025 Chiefs 3-0 Chippa Nedbank Cup December 29, 2024 Chiefs 1-0 Chippa PSL
