Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Forwards Khanyisa Mayo and Wandile Duba are back from injury and could be selected to play.

However, the availability of Glody Lilepo and Aden McCarthy remains a doubt.

Gaston Sirino and Bradley Cross were injured against Zamalek last weekend, a match they were substituted in the first half and they could be out.

Centre-back Rushwin Dortley remain out injured while Ethan Chislett has recovered but is yet to gain match fitness.

Chiefs possible XI: Petersen, Solomons, Mako, Kwinika, Miguel, Mthethwa, Maboe, Vilakazi, Shabalakla, Mmodi, Ighodaro,