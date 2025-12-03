+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Khothatso Leballo

Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Amakhosi's Premier Soccer League trip to Gqeberha to face the Chilli Boys on Wednesday. Currently fifth on the table, the Soweto giants still have the chance to finish the year at the top of the table if they win their last two PSL games, but that is also dependent on how their nearest rivals perform. They come up against the relegation-haunted Chilli Boys, who are at the foot of the standings.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    		Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs 

    Date:

    		3 December 2025

    Kick-off:

    		19h30 SA Time

    Venue:

    		Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
    How to watch Chippa vs Chiefs online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
    Chippa team news & squads

    No Chippa player is suspended for Wednesday's game and that is what coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi needs for such a high-profile match.

    Goalkeeper and captain Stanley Nwabali has not been featured for Chippa in their last two matches and Dumisani Msibi has stepped into his role.

    Chippa Predicted XI: Msibi, Modise, Fasika, Majadibodu, Kammies, Mosele, Hlope, Mfecane, Matrose, Bonani, Eva Nga 

    Chiefs team news & squads

    Forwards Khanyisa Mayo and Wandile Duba are back from injury and could be selected to play.

    However, the availability of Glody Lilepo and Aden McCarthy remains a doubt. 

    Gaston Sirino and Bradley Cross were injured against Zamalek last weekend, a match they were substituted in the first half and they could be out.

    Centre-back Rushwin Dortley remain out injured while Ethan Chislett has recovered but is yet to gain match fitness. 

    Chiefs possible XI: Petersen, Solomons, Mako, Kwinika, Miguel, Mthethwa, Maboe, Vilakazi, Shabalakla, Mmodi, Ighodaro, 

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Hosts Chippa United are an embattled side with eight points from 14 games.

    They go into this match reeling from an eight-match winless streak in the Premier Soccer League, extended to nine games by their Carling Knockout exit.

    After focusing on the CAF Confederation Cup in their last two games, Chiefs are back to resume their PSL title bid.

    They were last involved in league action on November 4, and would be hoping the winless run in CAF matches will not demoralise them.

    However, a five-match unbeaten run in the league is something that could inspire them going into Wednesday's match.

    Head-to-head record in recent meetings
    DateMatchCompetition
    April 19, 2025Chippa 0-0 ChiefsPSL
    February 15, 2025Chiefs 3-0 ChippaNedbank Cup
    December 29, 2024Chiefs 1-0 ChippaPSL


    Useful links

