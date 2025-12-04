+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

'If Nkosinathi Sibisi can allow Mbekezeli Mbokazi to lift the Carling Knockout! This is Orlando Pirates’ voodoo Cup, you even had to borrow a player from Chicago Fire FC to face Marumo Gallants, Kaizer Chiefs fans are praying for a Buccaneers disappointment' - Fans

The Soweto giants square off against Bahlabane ba Ntwa in the Carling Knockout final at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, aiming to end the season on a high after also being guaranteed to end the year as Premier Soccer League leaders. Having already lifted the MTN8 in October, the Buccaneers are chasing a second major trophy this term as they seek to continue as domestic football's Cup Kings.

GOAL runs through what fans were saying in reaction to Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi promising to deliver a "festive gift" to their fans by beating Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout final. 

  • Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Gallants should just come for selfies with Mbokazi & Mbule

    Last time Pirates played at Peter Mokaba in a Cup game, there was a reshuffle in one of the big teams. So Gallants should just honour the fixture, take pictures with the likes of Mbokazi before he leaves, with likes of Mbule before they go to AFCON, then return back with their silver medals 🥈 - Hendrick Maro
  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    Good send-off for Mbokazi

    Let Mbokazi lead the team and lift up the Cup as it's his last match in black and white. I think it will be a good send-off to him and also with mixed emotions - Molehe Motaung
  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    If Sibisi can allow Mbokazi to lift the trophy

    If Bhodlela can allow Mbokazi to lift the trophy [this time] for us I'll take my hat off for him - Sipho Phakathi Siga
  • Evidence Makgopa, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    CKO is Pirates' voodoo Cup

    Given our history in this cup, I really don't want to raise my hope. This is our voodoo Cup and I'll only celebrate at the end of the match provided the results are on our favor, but I've got a good feeling about this one! 💪 - Edward Manong
  • Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    No penalty shootout please

    Please boys win it during the game try by all means to avoid penalties. I know you can do it 💪 - Zwai

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Goal

    Do it for Mbokazi

    Win it for Buccaneers family and give Mbekezeli Mbokazi a good send off🙏👋 - Themba Ngema

  • Kaizer Chiefs fans, September 2025Backpage

    Chiefs fans praying for Bucs disappointment

    I know Chiefs fans are praying for us to be disappointed but supporting Marumo Gallants is like supporting themselves. Come on Bukaniya - Buthelezi JM

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    What a season Pirates are having

    Imagine winning two trophies and be on top of the log...what a season Orlando Pirates is having - De Crow

  • Carling Knockout Cup GFX 16-9Supplied

    The elusive Carling Knockout

    This Cup is very elusive for us, if we can win it and a league this season, we would have had a successful season! - Papa-Bila Mabuyangwa

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Chicago Fire, December 2025Chicago Fire

    Bucs borrowed a player from Cuicago Fire

    Yeah right. You even had to borrow a player from Chicago Fire FC to face them - Africa Arise Khumalo

  • Tapelo Xoki, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Orlando Pirates

    No difference btween Sibisi & Xoki

    If it was Ndah or Mbokazi it would be better not this guy, I don't see any difference between him and Xoki - Thabo Mokgeresi

