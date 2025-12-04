'If Nkosinathi Sibisi can allow Mbekezeli Mbokazi to lift the Carling Knockout! This is Orlando Pirates’ voodoo Cup, you even had to borrow a player from Chicago Fire FC to face Marumo Gallants, Kaizer Chiefs fans are praying for a Buccaneers disappointment' - Fans

The Soweto giants square off against Bahlabane ba Ntwa in the Carling Knockout final at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, aiming to end the season on a high after also being guaranteed to end the year as Premier Soccer League leaders. Having already lifted the MTN8 in October, the Buccaneers are chasing a second major trophy this term as they seek to continue as domestic football's Cup Kings.