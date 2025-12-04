GOAL runs through what fans were saying in reaction to Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi promising to deliver a "festive gift" to their fans by beating Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout final.
'If Nkosinathi Sibisi can allow Mbekezeli Mbokazi to lift the Carling Knockout! This is Orlando Pirates’ voodoo Cup, you even had to borrow a player from Chicago Fire FC to face Marumo Gallants, Kaizer Chiefs fans are praying for a Buccaneers disappointment' - Fans
- Backpage
Gallants should just come for selfies with Mbokazi & MbuleLast time Pirates played at Peter Mokaba in a Cup game, there was a reshuffle in one of the big teams. So Gallants should just honour the fixture, take pictures with the likes of Mbokazi before he leaves, with likes of Mbule before they go to AFCON, then return back with their silver medals 🥈 - Hendrick Maro
- Backpage
Good send-off for MbokaziLet Mbokazi lead the team and lift up the Cup as it's his last match in black and white. I think it will be a good send-off to him and also with mixed emotions - Molehe Motaung
- Backpage
If Sibisi can allow Mbokazi to lift the trophyIf Bhodlela can allow Mbokazi to lift the trophy [this time] for us I'll take my hat off for him - Sipho Phakathi Siga
- Backpage
CKO is Pirates' voodoo CupGiven our history in this cup, I really don't want to raise my hope. This is our voodoo Cup and I'll only celebrate at the end of the match provided the results are on our favor, but I've got a good feeling about this one! 💪 - Edward Manong
- Backpage
No penalty shootout please
Please boys win it during the game try by all means to avoid penalties. I know you can do it 💪 - Zwai
- Goal
Do it for Mbokazi
Win it for Buccaneers family and give Mbekezeli Mbokazi a good send off🙏👋 - Themba Ngema
- Backpage
Chiefs fans praying for Bucs disappointment
I know Chiefs fans are praying for us to be disappointed but supporting Marumo Gallants is like supporting themselves. Come on Bukaniya - Buthelezi JM
- Backpage
What a season Pirates are having
Imagine winning two trophies and be on top of the log...what a season Orlando Pirates is having - De Crow
- Supplied
The elusive Carling Knockout
This Cup is very elusive for us, if we can win it and a league this season, we would have had a successful season! - Papa-Bila Mabuyangwa
- Chicago Fire
Bucs borrowed a player from Cuicago Fire
Yeah right. You even had to borrow a player from Chicago Fire FC to face them - Africa Arise Khumalo
- Orlando Pirates
No difference btween Sibisi & Xoki
If it was Ndah or Mbokazi it would be better not this guy, I don't see any difference between him and Xoki - Thabo Mokgeresi