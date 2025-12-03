GOAL takes a look at what fans were saying as they reacted to Abdeslam Ouaddou saluting Orlando Pirates for dominating the Bafana Bafana final squad for 2025 AFCON.
‘What if Orlando Pirates, aka Bafana Bafana win the World Cup? When they fail they will blame Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams, hope Abdeslam Ouaddou is not a Moroccan agent, imagine if you are a supporter of amateur team Kaizer Chiefs’ - Fans
Broos' message to Shabalala
Broos to Mdu🗣️: please don't call us, we will call you 🥺 - Lungile bob
Amateur Kaizer Chiefs
Sorry Khosii now we are focusing on the Carling Cup and AFCON now which is very important now for us, rather focus on your amateur team now. 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣 - Tlhalefang Moleleki
What if they win the World Cup?
What if Orlando Pirates, aka Bafana Bafana win the World Cup? Chiefs are there to ruin the national team. - Five Kky
Noisy Pirates fans
Orlando Pirates are making noise for being dominant in the squad, but Sundowns dominated the squad and never made noise about that - Aubrie Dalane
Imagine!
Imagine if you are a Chiefs supporter 😳 - Makhari Cornell
Hope Ouaddou is not a Moroccan agent
Hope he is not a Moroccan agent against Bafana since we are a hoodoo team for them... Mark my words.. I can't wait for RSA vs Morocco. The answers will be there, especially the performance of his players... It will show which direction his information went or which nation he is working for.... Pin this commentary. Otherwise, Congratulations to him as coach - Mfundo Zwane
From criticism to applause
People used to criticise Broos when he had many players from one team Sundowns, and now they celebrate and applaud him for having many from Pirates. Anyway it's good to have players on merit even from one team. My worry is you guys are not consistent on how you want the selection to be done. It's OK when it's from your team and it's not you criticising - Kabelo Skylito Mafoko
Hats off to Ouaddou
Hats off to Abdeslam Ouaddou for being so proud and supportive of his players, it's great to see such dedication and commitment to the team and the nation, wishing them all the best in the AFCON! - Jeffrey Khambule
Sundowns fans salute Ouaddou
I'm a Sundowns fan but I love what this coach is doing, if players perform very well then their reward is winning trophies and representing the nation - Bandile Lindokuhle Zondi Nondaba
Ouaddou is glowing
Ouaddou, the number one coach who started by wanting to make life very difficult for himself look at him now glowing - Lefa Champ
They will blame Williams
When they fail they will blame Williams - George Wa le sky