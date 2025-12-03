+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Abdeslam Ouaddou of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

‘What if Orlando Pirates, aka Bafana Bafana win the World Cup? When they fail they will blame Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams, hope Abdeslam Ouaddou is not a Moroccan agent, imagine if you are a supporter of amateur team Kaizer Chiefs’ - Fans

The Buccaneers coach has applauded his players for dominating the South Africa final squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament. The Soweto giants have provided nine players to Hugo Broos' 25-member selection that will head to the continental competition. This sees The Ghost taking over from the Brazilians who used to dominate the national side at the last edition.

GOAL takes a look at what fans were saying as they reacted to Abdeslam Ouaddou saluting Orlando Pirates for dominating the Bafana Bafana final squad for 2025 AFCON.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!🟢📱

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Broos' message to Shabalala

    Broos to Mdu🗣️: please don't call us, we will call you 🥺 - Lungile bob

    • Advertisement
  • Gaston Sirino, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Amateur Kaizer Chiefs

    Sorry Khosii now we are focusing on the Carling Cup and AFCON now which is very important now for us, rather focus on your amateur team now. 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣 - Tlhalefang Moleleki

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage

    What if they win the World Cup?

    What if Orlando Pirates, aka Bafana Bafana win the World Cup? Chiefs are there to ruin the national team. - Five Kky

  • Orlando Pirates fans, October 2025Backpage

    Noisy Pirates fans

    Orlando Pirates are making noise for being dominant in the squad, but Sundowns dominated the squad and never made noise about that -  Aubrie Dalane

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    Imagine!

    Imagine if you are a Chiefs supporter 😳 - Makhari Cornell

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Hope Ouaddou is not a Moroccan agent

    Hope he is not a Moroccan agent against Bafana since we are a hoodoo team for them... Mark my words.. I can't wait for RSA vs Morocco. The answers will be there, especially the performance of his players... It will show which direction his information went or which nation he is working for.... Pin this commentary. Otherwise, Congratulations to him as coach - Mfundo Zwane

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    From criticism to applause

    People used to criticise Broos when he had many players from one team Sundowns, and now they celebrate and applaud him for having many from Pirates. Anyway it's good to have players on merit even from one team. My worry is you guys are not consistent on how you want the selection to be done. It's OK when it's from your team and it's not you criticising - Kabelo Skylito Mafoko

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Hats off to Ouaddou

    Hats off to Abdeslam Ouaddou for being so proud and supportive of his players, it's great to see such dedication and commitment to the team and the nation, wishing them all the best in the AFCON! - Jeffrey Khambule

  • Mamelodi Sundowns fans, November 2025Backpage

    Sundowns fans salute Ouaddou

    I'm a Sundowns fan but I love what this coach is doing, if players perform very well then their reward is winning trophies and representing the nation - Bandile Lindokuhle Zondi Nondaba

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    Ouaddou is glowing

    Ouaddou, the number one coach who started by wanting to make life very difficult for himself look at him now glowing - Lefa Champ

  • Ronwen Williams, South Africa, October 2025Backpage

    They will blame Williams

    When they fail they will blame Williams - George Wa le sky