Singida Black Stars vs Stellenbosch FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

This will be the first time ever for Stellenbosch and Singida to meet in any competition.

While Singida started their group campaign with a 2-0 defeat by CR Belouizdad, the Maroons arrived in Zanzibar buoyed by the 1-0 victory they claimed against AS Otoho d'Oyo at home last weekend.

Sunday's match comes just after Stellenbosch beat Orbit College 2-1 in a Premier Soccer League match in midweek to seal a second consecutive victory after beating AS Otoho.

That gives them confidence as the last two results eased the pressure of a difficult run at home.

“It’s early in the group stages, but last week we got a win at home and it’s always important to win your home matches,” Barker told the Stellenbosch website.

“The game on Sunday becomes important for us to keep that momentum. To follow that win up with a positive result away from home would set us up firmly for the remainder of the group stage.

“But, we are aware that all teams that have reached the group stage are not easy to play against, especially away from home, so we anticipate a challenging match.

"We’ve prepared well and we’re ready to showcase our abilities as a team.”