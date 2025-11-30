Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Singida Black Stars and Stellenbosch FC, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
Singida Black Stars vs Stellenbosch FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game:
Singida vs Stellies
Date:
30 November 2025
Kick-off:
18h00 SA Time
Venue:
Amaan Stadium
How to watch Singida vs Stellies online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's Variety 4 Channel 209
Singida team news & squads
Singida coach Miguel Gamondi is a man very familiar with South African teams since his days as Mamelodi Sundowns coach.
He might try to keep his captain Morice Chukwu in the starting line up not to break him after scoring an own goal against CR Belouizdad.
Singida possible XI: Masalanga, Chukwu, Tra Bi Tra, Cirille, Kibabage, Camara, Habibu, Chama, Tchakei, Keyekeh, Rupia
Stellenbosch team news & squads
Stellenbosch have been trying to adjust to life after reportedly releasing Lesiba Nku and Lehlohonolo Mojela.
It was a brave move by coach Steve Barker, considering they are trying to find their feet, especially on the domestic scene.
Stellies' possible XI: Stephens, Godswill, Moloisane, Mcaba, Mafanov, Mthiyane, Jabaar, Lekoloane, Mokobodi, Khanyi, Titus
Head-to-head and recent form
This will be the first time ever for Stellenbosch and Singida to meet in any competition.
While Singida started their group campaign with a 2-0 defeat by CR Belouizdad, the Maroons arrived in Zanzibar buoyed by the 1-0 victory they claimed against AS Otoho d'Oyo at home last weekend.
Sunday's match comes just after Stellenbosch beat Orbit College 2-1 in a Premier Soccer League match in midweek to seal a second consecutive victory after beating AS Otoho.
That gives them confidence as the last two results eased the pressure of a difficult run at home.
“It’s early in the group stages, but last week we got a win at home and it’s always important to win your home matches,” Barker told the Stellenbosch website.
“The game on Sunday becomes important for us to keep that momentum. To follow that win up with a positive result away from home would set us up firmly for the remainder of the group stage.
“But, we are aware that all teams that have reached the group stage are not easy to play against, especially away from home, so we anticipate a challenging match.
"We’ve prepared well and we’re ready to showcase our abilities as a team.”
