+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Steve Barker, Stellenbosch FC, October 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Singida Black Stars vs Stellenbosch FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Cape Winelands side's trip to Zanzibar to face their Tanzanian opponents in this CAF Confederation Cup Group C match at Amaan Stadium on Sunday. After starting their campaign in this phase of the tournament with a 1-0 victory over AS Otoho d'Oyo, Stellies are out to build on that and reclaim the lead in this pool. Steve Barker's men have been struggling on the domestic front but doing well on the continent.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Singida Black Stars and Stellenbosch FC, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!🟢📱

  • Singida UnitedGoal Tanzania

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    		Singida vs Stellies 

    Date:

    		30 November 2025

    Kick-off:

    		18h00 SA Time

    Venue:

    		Amaan Stadium
    • Advertisement
  • Stellenbosch FC, October 2025Backpage

    How to watch Singida vs Stellies online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    		SuperSport TV's Variety 4 Channel 209
  • Miguel Gamondi, Young AfricansBackpagepix

    Singida team news & squads

    Singida coach Miguel Gamondi is a man very familiar with South African teams since his days as Mamelodi Sundowns coach.

    He might try to keep his captain Morice Chukwu in the starting line up not to break him after scoring an own goal against CR Belouizdad.

    Singida possible XI: Masalanga, Chukwu, Tra Bi Tra, Cirille, Kibabage, Camara, Habibu, Chama, Tchakei, Keyekeh, Rupia

  • Steve Barker, StellenboschBackpage

    Stellenbosch team news & squads

    Stellenbosch have been trying to adjust to life after reportedly releasing Lesiba Nku and Lehlohonolo Mojela.

    It was a brave move by coach Steve Barker, considering they are trying to find their feet, especially on the domestic scene.

    Stellies' possible XI: Stephens, Godswill, Moloisane, Mcaba, Mafanov, Mthiyane, Jabaar, Lekoloane, Mokobodi, Khanyi, Titus

  • Prince Mouandza Mapata, AS Otoho & Khomotjo Lekoloane, Stellenbosch FCBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    This will be the first time ever for Stellenbosch and Singida to meet in any competition. 

    While Singida started their group campaign with a 2-0 defeat by CR Belouizdad, the Maroons arrived in Zanzibar buoyed by the 1-0 victory they claimed against AS Otoho d'Oyo at home last weekend. 

    Sunday's match comes just after Stellenbosch beat Orbit College 2-1 in a Premier Soccer League match in midweek to seal a second consecutive victory after beating AS Otoho.

    That gives them confidence as the last two results eased the pressure of a difficult run at home. 

    “It’s early in the group stages, but last week we got a win at home and it’s always important to win your home matches,” Barker told the Stellenbosch website.

    “The game on Sunday becomes important for us to keep that momentum. To follow that win up with a positive result away from home would set us up firmly for the remainder of the group stage.  

    “But, we are aware that all teams that have reached the group stage are not easy to play against, especially away from home, so we anticipate a challenging match. 

    "We’ve prepared well and we’re ready to showcase our abilities as a team.”


  • Pitso Mosimane gfxGOAL

    Useful links