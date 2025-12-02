Pollen Ndlanya defends Kaizer Chiefs' decision to move CAF Confederation Cup game to Polokwane because 'you can win it everywhere'
- Backpage
Chiefs took Zamalek match to Limpopo
Kaizer Chiefs took last Saturday’s CAF Confederation Cup Group D clash with Zamalek to Peter Mokaba Stadium away from their Gauteng home.
The match ended 1-1, with Amakhosi narrowly surviving what could have been a damaging defeat as Zamalek had a disallowed goal and Chijefs equalised through an error by their visitors' goalkeeper.
After the draw, the Soweto giants remain winless at home in this competition after beginning their group campaign with a 2-1 loss away to Al Masry.
They have found the going tough, struggling to pick up momentum after a slow start to the group stage.
Chiefs will now hope that their stuttering run does not hold them back in their push to reach the knockout phase of the Confederation Cup.
- Gallo
'It's not an excuse at all'
Former Chiefs star Pollen Ndlanya has weighed in on the club's decision to host Zamalek at Peter Mokaba Stadium instead of their usual FNB Stadium backyard.
Ndlanya who also played for Orlando Pirates has hailed Amakhosi's decision to take the game to Polokwane as an effort to reach out to their fans in Limpopo.
"No, not exactly. I think their intention is to bring the games to the people, you see," Ndlanya told Soccer Laduma.
"Because Kaizer Chiefs are loved by a lot of people, so to take the games to Polokwane or Durban is a good idea.
"Football is a different ball game; you can win it everywhere. It's not a question of you're in Jo'burg, we gonna win, no, no. It's not an excuse at all."
- Getty Images
Chiefs urged to change their attitude
Former Chiefs midfielder Frank Makua has avoided criticising Chiefs' performance so far this season but feels they should not approach continental games the way they take domestic assignments.
"The performance is not so bad considering when was the last time the majority of them played in these inter-club competitions," said Makua.
"I know the supporters will never be happy, whether a team is playing at home or away, they don't care, they just want a win. Chiefs still have time to fix anything; it's just that they are not accustomed to this level. I feel there will be a huge difference after four games.
"We must remember how difficult it is to play in these CAF games. There's just too much pressure. You can’t compare it to domestic football. The treatment they give you when playing away also counts. You need to adjust as soon as you land at the airport. None of you must be homesick," added Makua.
"At the moment, Kaizer Chiefs players are still using the same attitude they use in local football. The Confederation Cup requires a different approach. These are two different levels, and each level has its own challenges.
"So if they are not strong enough the Chiefs players they will crack. A good team spirit is very important. So that if they are away they will be able to lookout for each other. Because sometimes you spend days outside the country. You need a strong mentality. With strong mentality, we will survive."
- Backpage
What comes next?
Kaizer Chiefs now turn their attention to a Premier Soccer League trip to Chippa United on Wednesday as they push to end the year on a positive note by dislodging Sekhukhune United from third place.
The showdown in Gqeberha comes after the Soweto giants spent their last two matches occupied with Confederation Cup duties against Al Masry and Zamalek.
Amakhosi will be keen to shift gears back to domestic action and stabilise their league campaign with a strong finish before the AFCON break.
However, they are likely to be without influential midfielder Gaston Sirino and defender Bradley Cross, who both picked up injuries in the clash with Zamalek.
That forces the coaches to rethink their options as they also sweat over the fitness of Glody Lilepo and Aden McCarthy who could be the other key absences.