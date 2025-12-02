Pollen Ndlanya defends Kaizer Chiefs' decision to move CAF Confederation Cup game to Polokwane because 'you can win it everywhere'

Former Chiefs midfielder Frank Makua has avoided criticising Chiefs' performance so far this season but feels they should not approach continental games the way they take domestic assignments.

"The performance is not so bad considering when was the last time the majority of them played in these inter-club competitions," said Makua.

"I know the supporters will never be happy, whether a team is playing at home or away, they don't care, they just want a win. Chiefs still have time to fix anything; it's just that they are not accustomed to this level. I feel there will be a huge difference after four games.

"We must remember how difficult it is to play in these CAF games. There's just too much pressure. You can’t compare it to domestic football. The treatment they give you when playing away also counts. You need to adjust as soon as you land at the airport. None of you must be homesick," added Makua.

"At the moment, Kaizer Chiefs players are still using the same attitude they use in local football. The Confederation Cup requires a different approach. These are two different levels, and each level has its own challenges.

"So if they are not strong enough the Chiefs players they will crack. A good team spirit is very important. So that if they are away they will be able to lookout for each other. Because sometimes you spend days outside the country. You need a strong mentality. With strong mentality, we will survive."