Kaizer Chiefs players and Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane bite the dust as Hugo Broos names his 2025 AFCON squad dominated by Orlando Pirates stars
Broos names AFCON squad
Hugo Broos has announced his 25-man Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals to be hosted by Morocco.
The tournament runs from December 21 to January 18, 2026 in what will be the 35th edition of FCON.
The Belgian tactician’s selections have already stirred debate, especially after some high-profile players were left out.
Bafana have been drawn in a challenging Group B alongside Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe.
They open their campaign against COSAFA rivals Angola on December 22.
With expectations high after finishing third at the last edition, Broos and his squad know that reaching the final is top priority.
Bafana squad - who is in, who is out?
CAF have allowed participating teams to register up to 27 players for the AFCON, but Broos has opted to settle for a 25-man squad.
His selection includes three Amajita youngsters in Shandre Campbell, Tylon Smith and Orlando Pirates centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
That promising trio is widely expected to form the core of the Bafana Bafana squad after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Saudi Arabia-based winger Elias Mokwana has also earned a call-up after being snubbed from the national side in recent camps.
His inclusion brings the number of left-sided wingers in Broos’ group to four, joining the Pirates trio of Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi.
It is a bold blend of youth and experience as Broos looks to build both for the upcoming tournament and the future, although he vacates his role after the World Cup.
Pirates dominate the Bafana squad with nine players, breaking Mamelodi Sundowns' supremacy.]
The Brazilians have provided just five men to the selection.
FULL BAFANA SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine
Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Nkoinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba, Thabang Matuludi, Siyabonga Ngezana, Khulumani Ndamane, Samkelo Kabini, Tylon Smith
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Thakente Mbatha, Bathusi Aubaaas, Siphephelo Sithole,
Forwards: Mohau Nkota, Elias Mokwana, Sipho Mbule, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appolllis, Tshepang Moremi, Shadre Campbell, Lyle Foster, Evidence Makgopa
Zwane and other notable players snubbed by Broos
Sundowns skipper Themba Zwane is one of the high-profile players dropped by Broos from this group headed for Morocco.
After weeks on the sidelines battling with a hamstring injury, Zwane returned to competitive football when he came on as a second-half substitute during Masandawana's 0-0 draw with MC Alger in a CAF Champions League match last Friday.
Also overlooked by Broos is another Sundowns player Iqraam Rayners who has been named as a standby.
Romania-based centre-back Siyabonga Ngezana has also been dropped, together with other defenders like Thapelo Morena, Malibongwe Khoza and Germany-based Ime Okon.
In midfield, Masindi Nemtajela, Luke le Roux, Patrick Mswanganyi and Mihlali Mayambela have been excluded.
The Kaizer Chiefs quartet of Shabalala, Bradley Cross, goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and Thabiso Monyane have also been left out.
What comes next?
Bafana players are expected to report for camp in Pretoria on December 8 to begin their preparations for the AFCON tournament.
Two days before that, Pirates stars will be involved in the Carling Knockout final against Marumo Gallants.
Broos will be hoping that none of the Buccaneers players pick up injuries in that decisive match.
An international friendly is also expected to be arranged to help Bafana sharpen up before the continental showpiece.
The coach is also expecting to have his overseas-based players released on time and not endure the club versus country battle that usually characterises the build-up to AFCON for most African teams.
The players could spend more than a month on national team duty, provided Bafana reach the final.