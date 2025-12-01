Kaizer Chiefs players and Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane bite the dust as Hugo Broos names his 2025 AFCON squad dominated by Orlando Pirates stars

Hugo Broos has announced his 25-man Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals to be hosted by Morocco.

The tournament runs from December 21 to January 18, 2026 in what will be the 35th edition of FCON.

The Belgian tactician’s selections have already stirred debate, especially after some high-profile players were left out.

Bafana have been drawn in a challenging Group B alongside Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe.

They open their campaign against COSAFA rivals Angola on December 22.

With expectations high after finishing third at the last edition, Broos and his squad know that reaching the final is top priority.