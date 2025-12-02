+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Siwelele FC in last PSL match of 2025 - Striker to start and force Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos into making another U-turn?

Mamelodi Sundowns return to Premier Soccer League action after nearly a month after making way following the Carling Knockout semi-finals, the FIFA break and then focusing on CAF Champions League commitments. The Brazilians were knocked off the PSL top spot by Orlando Pirates last weekend. However, they can reclaim top position with a win over Siwelele FC at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Wednesday and head into the AFCON break firmly in control of the title race.

GOAL predicts how Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could pick his starting line-up for Wednesday's battle. against Siwelele FC.

  • Ronwen Williams, South Africa, October 2025Backpage

    GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams

    After keeping a clean sheet away in Algeria against MC Alger, the Bafana Bafana captain would like to sign off club football in 2025 with another spotless outing. 

  • Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau

    An obvious choice in this role, Mudau's presence would be crucial as Masandawana try to reclaim top spot. 

  • Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba

    After starting from the bench against MC Alger, Modiba is likely to return and take over from Divine Lunga, who was not impressive.   

  • Grant Kekana, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana

    After being snubbed from the Bafana AFCON squad, Kekana has a lot to play for, especially showing that he deserves to go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.  

  • Keanu Cupido, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Keanu Cupido

    Since the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Cupido has cemented his place in the Masandawana starting line up. 

  • Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena

    A midfield dynamo, Mokoena can damage opposition with a dominant display in the middle of the park.  

  • Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Marcelo Allende

    Just like Mokoena, the hard-running Allende is an ever-present figure in this Sundowns midfield.  

  • Miguel Reisinho, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2026Backpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Miguel Reisinho

    The Portuguese midfielder is yet to make his PSL debut despite featuring in three Champions League matches, as well as in the Carling Knockout. 

    He is likely to start ahead of Themba Zwane as Sundowns are not rushing to throw their line-up their captain, who has returned from an injury spell.   

  • Nuno Santos, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Nuno Santos

    The 26-year-old is regarded as an apt replacement for Lucas Ribeiro Costa and has a task to maintain living up to that billing.  

  • Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Tashreeq Matthews

    The Speedy Matthews can be a menace to Siwelele defenders with his pace and that could carry the day for Sundowns. 

  • Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Iqraam Rayners

    Rayners was left out of the Bafana squad, but he is on the stand-by list and he has a statement to make to national team coach Hugo Broos.   

