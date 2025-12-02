GOAL predicts how Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could pick his starting line-up for Wednesday's battle. against Siwelele FC.
Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Siwelele FC in last PSL match of 2025 - Striker to start and force Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos into making another U-turn?
- Backpage
GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams
After keeping a clean sheet away in Algeria against MC Alger, the Bafana Bafana captain would like to sign off club football in 2025 with another spotless outing.
- Backpage
RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau
An obvious choice in this role, Mudau's presence would be crucial as Masandawana try to reclaim top spot.
- Backpagepix
LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba
After starting from the bench against MC Alger, Modiba is likely to return and take over from Divine Lunga, who was not impressive.
- Backpage
CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana
After being snubbed from the Bafana AFCON squad, Kekana has a lot to play for, especially showing that he deserves to go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
- Backpage
CENTRE-BACK: Keanu Cupido
Since the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Cupido has cemented his place in the Masandawana starting line up.
- Backpage
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena
A midfield dynamo, Mokoena can damage opposition with a dominant display in the middle of the park.
- Backpage
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Marcelo Allende
Just like Mokoena, the hard-running Allende is an ever-present figure in this Sundowns midfield.
- Backpage
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Miguel Reisinho
The Portuguese midfielder is yet to make his PSL debut despite featuring in three Champions League matches, as well as in the Carling Knockout.
He is likely to start ahead of Themba Zwane as Sundowns are not rushing to throw their line-up their captain, who has returned from an injury spell.
- Backpagepix
RIGHT ATTACKER: Nuno Santos
The 26-year-old is regarded as an apt replacement for Lucas Ribeiro Costa and has a task to maintain living up to that billing.
- Backpage
LEFT ATTACKER: Tashreeq Matthews
The Speedy Matthews can be a menace to Siwelele defenders with his pace and that could carry the day for Sundowns.
- Backpagepix
CENTRE-FORWARD: Iqraam Rayners
Rayners was left out of the Bafana squad, but he is on the stand-by list and he has a statement to make to national team coach Hugo Broos.