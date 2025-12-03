+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Siwelele FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Madandawana's visit to Bloemfontein to face Siwelele on Wednesday. The Brazilians will be at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium as they push to return to the top of the Premier Soccer League standings. Orlando Pirates currently occupy top spot but the Tshwane giants have an opportunity to end the year on a high with victory in Mangaung.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Siwelele FC and Mamelodi Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.         

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    		Siwelele vs Sundowns

    Date:

    		3 December 2025

    Kick-off:

    		19h30 SA Time

    Venue:

    		Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium
  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    How to watch Siwelele vs Sundowns online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    		SuperSport TV's Variety 3 Channel 208
  • Siwelele FC playersBackpagepix

    Siwelele team news & squads

    Midfielder Relebogile Mokhuoane is suspended and will not feature for Siwelele in this match after accumulating four yellow cards.

    Samir Nurkovic, Christian Saile Basomboli and Kaizer Chiefs loanee Happy Mashiane were not part of Siwelele's last match against Chippa United and are doubtful for Wedbesday's match.

    Siwelele possible XI: Goss, Mfolozi, Sanoka, Khonyane, Baliti, Pule, Lungu, Margeman, Zwane, Potsane, Magidigidi

  • Themba Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    Sundowns team news & squads

    Sundowns captain Themba Zwane is back from injury and made a cameo appearance in last weekend's CAF Champions League match against MC Alger.

    That is a big boost for the Brazilians, although Zwane's spirit might be dampened by being excluded from the Bafana Bafana final squad for AFCON by Hugo Broos.

    Sundowns' possible XI:Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Cupido, Kekana, Mokoena, Allende, Reisinho, Nuno Santos, Matthews, Rayners

  • Siviwe Magidigidi of Siwelele FC celebrates goalBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    This will be the first-ever clash between Masandawana and Siwelele.  

    However, previous matches between Sundowns and SuperSport United, who sold their PSL status to Siwelele, used to be big Tshwane Derby affairs. 

    Placed 12th on the standings, Siwelele have not won their last two PSL games.

    Inconsistency is affecting the Mangaung side who have won two, drawn as many games and lost once in their last five league outings.

    Putting pressure on Sundowns heading into Wednesday's match is that they are second on the log, an unusual position for them in December.

    They are used to have opened a respectable gap at the top at this point of the season.

    In their last five PSL games, Masandawana have dropped four points from a possible 15 up for grabs. 

    Coach Miguel Cardoso and his men would be trying to avoid going for two straight games without winning after the 0-0 draw with MC Alger.


