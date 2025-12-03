Siwelele FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Siwelele FC and Mamelodi Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
Game:
|Siwelele vs Sundowns
Date:
|3 December 2025
Kick-off:
|19h30 SA Time
Venue:
|Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's Variety 3 Channel 208
Midfielder Relebogile Mokhuoane is suspended and will not feature for Siwelele in this match after accumulating four yellow cards.
Samir Nurkovic, Christian Saile Basomboli and Kaizer Chiefs loanee Happy Mashiane were not part of Siwelele's last match against Chippa United and are doubtful for Wedbesday's match.
Siwelele possible XI: Goss, Mfolozi, Sanoka, Khonyane, Baliti, Pule, Lungu, Margeman, Zwane, Potsane, Magidigidi
Sundowns captain Themba Zwane is back from injury and made a cameo appearance in last weekend's CAF Champions League match against MC Alger.
That is a big boost for the Brazilians, although Zwane's spirit might be dampened by being excluded from the Bafana Bafana final squad for AFCON by Hugo Broos.
Sundowns' possible XI:Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Cupido, Kekana, Mokoena, Allende, Reisinho, Nuno Santos, Matthews, Rayners
This will be the first-ever clash between Masandawana and Siwelele.
However, previous matches between Sundowns and SuperSport United, who sold their PSL status to Siwelele, used to be big Tshwane Derby affairs.
Placed 12th on the standings, Siwelele have not won their last two PSL games.
Inconsistency is affecting the Mangaung side who have won two, drawn as many games and lost once in their last five league outings.
Putting pressure on Sundowns heading into Wednesday's match is that they are second on the log, an unusual position for them in December.
They are used to have opened a respectable gap at the top at this point of the season.
In their last five PSL games, Masandawana have dropped four points from a possible 15 up for grabs.
Coach Miguel Cardoso and his men would be trying to avoid going for two straight games without winning after the 0-0 draw with MC Alger.