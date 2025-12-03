Siwelele FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

This will be the first-ever clash between Masandawana and Siwelele.

However, previous matches between Sundowns and SuperSport United, who sold their PSL status to Siwelele, used to be big Tshwane Derby affairs.

Placed 12th on the standings, Siwelele have not won their last two PSL games.

Inconsistency is affecting the Mangaung side who have won two, drawn as many games and lost once in their last five league outings.

Putting pressure on Sundowns heading into Wednesday's match is that they are second on the log, an unusual position for them in December.

They are used to have opened a respectable gap at the top at this point of the season.

In their last five PSL games, Masandawana have dropped four points from a possible 15 up for grabs.

Coach Miguel Cardoso and his men would be trying to avoid going for two straight games without winning after the 0-0 draw with MC Alger.