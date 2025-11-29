Kaizer Chiefs vs Zamalek Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Amakhosi welcome back Gaston Sirino who was suspended for their last match against Al Masry.

Also returning for Chiefs are Gaston Sirino and Wandile Duba from injuries and this widens options upfront for the Soweto giants.

However, the likes of Rushwin Dortley and Aden McCarthy remain out injured while Ethan Chislett has recovered but is yet to gain match fitness.

Chiefs possible XI:Petersen, Solomons, Cross, Miguel, Kwinika, Mthethwa, Cele, Shabalala, Du Preez, Sirino, Ighodaro