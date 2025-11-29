+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Kaizer Chiefs vs Zamalek Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Amakhosi's CAF Champions League hosting of the Egyptian giants at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday. The Soweto giants opted to take this Group D match to Limpopo instead of their home in Gauteng. They are coming from 2-1 defeat by Al Masry in their first group game and their opponents Zamalek are on a high after edging ZESCO United 1-0.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Chiefs and Zamalek, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

