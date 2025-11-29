Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Chiefs and Zamalek, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
Kaizer Chiefs vs Zamalek Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game:
Chiefs vs Zamalek
Date:
29 November 2025
Kick-off:
15h30 SA Time
Venue:
Peter Mokoba Stadium
How to watch Chiefs vs Zamalek online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's Variety 4 Channel 209/SABC 2
Chiefs team news & squads
Amakhosi welcome back Gaston Sirino who was suspended for their last match against Al Masry.
Also returning for Chiefs are Gaston Sirino and Wandile Duba from injuries and this widens options upfront for the Soweto giants.
However, the likes of Rushwin Dortley and Aden McCarthy remain out injured while Ethan Chislett has recovered but is yet to gain match fitness.
Chiefs possible XI:Petersen, Solomons, Cross, Miguel, Kwinika, Mthethwa, Cele, Shabalala, Du Preez, Sirino, Ighodaro
Zamalek team news & squads
Chiefs would be fancying their chances against Zamalek who arrived in South Africa without seven key players due to injuries.
The white Knites will be without Nabil Emad Dunga, Abdullah Al-Saeed, Ahmed Rabie, Ahmed Hamdi, Nasser Mansy, goalkeeper Al-Mahdi Suleiman and Mohamed El-Saeed.
Zamalek Predicted XI: Awad, Gaber, Fatouh, Abdelmaguid, El Wensh Mahmoud, Gehad, Shehata, Maher, Jaziri, Sherif, Juan Alvina
Head-to-head and recent form
Kaizer Chiefs' 2-1 loss to Al Masry ended a five-match unbeaten streak and they would be hoping that result will not demoralise them ahead of the Zamalek clash.
Zamalek started this group campaign on a bright note by beating ZESCO United 1-0 at home.
That win was some recovery as they were coming from a 2-0 defeat by old foes Al Ahly in an Egyptian Super Cup match.It has been 32 years since Amakhosi and the White Knights met in any competition.Head-to-head record
Date Match Competition May 30, 1993 Zamalek-0 Chiefs CAF Champions League May 16, 1993 Chiefs 2-1 Zamalek CAF Champions League
