Club boss questions 'unprofessional' Benni McCarthy's commitment as Kenya coach, calls for the sacking of the ex-English Premier League and Orlando Pirates star

Former Orlando Pirates forward Benni McCarthy recently suffered an 8-0 defeat while in charge of Kenya against Senegal in an international friendly match played in Turkey.

It was the Harambee Stars' fourth-worst loss in their history and it increased pressure on the ex-Bafana Bafana star.

Already, pressure was mounting on McCarthy before the Teranga Stars disaster, as Kenya had been struggling for consistency under his tenure.

In the 15 matches he has been in charge, McCarthy has led his team to six wins, three draws and six defeats.

That run has offered little hope on him guiding the East Africans to a respectable campaign when they host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations together with neighbours Tanzania and Uganda.

Chairman of Kenyan Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz Cleophas Shimanyula has raised questions about McCarthy's commitment to his job.