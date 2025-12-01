OFFICIAL! Former Kaizer Chiefs mentor fired and PSL club confirms coach to take charge of match against Orlando Pirates loanee Monnapule Saleng's Orbit College

Durban City say they parted ways with Hunt after a “thorough review” of the direction they were headed and their prospects of meeting key objectives.

The outcome of that assessment suggested Hunt had fallen short of the expectations and targets set for him.

However, considering the club only gained promotion from the National First Division before the start of the current season via the promotional play-offs, their current position of eighth in the PSL table is not disastrous.

They still have a realistic opportunity to push for a top-four finish if they gather momentum in their remaining league games.

That context makes Hunt’s dismissal appear harsh for a coach who had kept the team competitive in their debut top-flight campaign.

It also raises suspicion that there could be factors beyond on-field performance that may have influenced the club’s decision.

“Durban City Football Club can confirm that the Club and Head Coach Gavin Hunt have parted ways by mutual agreement, effective immediately,” announced City.

“The decision follows discussions between the Club’s Board of Directors and Hunt, concluding a thorough review of the team’s objectives and trajectory.”