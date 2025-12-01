OFFICIAL! Former Kaizer Chiefs mentor fired and PSL club confirms coach to take charge of match against Orlando Pirates loanee Monnapule Saleng's Orbit College
- Backpage
City make decision on Hunt
Durban City have officially parted ways with Gavin Hunt just four months into his tenure, ending a short and turbulent spell at the club.
Hunt leaves the KwaZulu-Natal side sitting eighth on the Premier Soccer League table after 14 matches.
His league run produced five victories, as many defeats and four draws, while he also steered the team into the quarter-finals of the Carling Knockout.
The club’s confirmation of his exit brings clarity after speculation about his future.
- Backpage
The reason why Durban City fired Hunt
Durban City say they parted ways with Hunt after a “thorough review” of the direction they were headed and their prospects of meeting key objectives.
The outcome of that assessment suggested Hunt had fallen short of the expectations and targets set for him.
However, considering the club only gained promotion from the National First Division before the start of the current season via the promotional play-offs, their current position of eighth in the PSL table is not disastrous.
They still have a realistic opportunity to push for a top-four finish if they gather momentum in their remaining league games.
That context makes Hunt’s dismissal appear harsh for a coach who had kept the team competitive in their debut top-flight campaign.
It also raises suspicion that there could be factors beyond on-field performance that may have influenced the club’s decision.
“Durban City Football Club can confirm that the Club and Head Coach Gavin Hunt have parted ways by mutual agreement, effective immediately,” announced City.
“The decision follows discussions between the Club’s Board of Directors and Hunt, concluding a thorough review of the team’s objectives and trajectory.”
- Backpage
Kadodia comments on Hunt's departure
Durban City chairman Farook Kadodia has opened up on Hunt’s departure, shedding more light on the club's decision.
“This was a decision reached amicably in the best interests of the Club," said Kadodia.
"We thank Gavin for his dedication and service during his time with us and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.
“The Board believes a new direction is necessary to achieve our performance goals.”
The former Kaizer Chiefs mentor appeared to endure a turbulent spell at the club, first with reports indicating that he clashed with technical director Ernest Middendorp earlier in the season.
A rift between the two is said to have pushed the German into resigning in October.
With Middendorp gone, Hunt’s own position seemed increasingly unstable and his exit comes as little surprise.
- Backpagepix
Who will lead Durban City against Orbit College?
Durban City are now preparing for life after Hunt with a major coaching decision looming as the club officially begins the process of identifying a substantive coach.
They travel to Orbit College for Wednesday’s PSL match, which will be their final assignment of 2025 before the AFCON recess.
With league action only resuming in January 2026, City have a comfortable window to make a well-informed appointment.
That timeframe will also allow the new coach to settle in and start drilling his methods into his players during the break.
Hunt's successor will also have time to start recruiting new players during the January transfer window.
"Assistant coach Pitso Dladla will assume interim leadership and guide the team in its upcoming match against Orbit College on Wednesday," the club added.
"The club will commence a thorough process to identify and appoint a permanent head coach."