Mbekezeli Mbokazi's agent reveals 'a slap in the face' offer for Orlando Pirates defender from a European club ahead of Chicago Fire move
- Chicago Fire
Mbokazi signs for MLS side
Mbekezeli Mbokazi has completed a move to Chicago FC Fire from Orlando Pirates in what was a major step in his fast-rising career.
The 20-year-old heads to the United States of America just nine months after making his professional debut for the Buccaneers following his promotion from the reserve team.
Having quickly established himself as a key figure for both Pirates and Bafana Bafana, many expected his next destination to be Europe.
Instead, he has opted for Major League Soccer, where Chicago Fire presented an attractive offer.
"Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi from Orlando Pirates of South Africa’s Betway Premiership," the club's statement read.
"Mbokazi will occupy a U22 initiative slot and an international roster position, and his contract will run through 2029, with a club option for the 2029/30 season. Per Club and MLS policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."
His agent, Basina Michaels, revealed that they received an offer from Europe, but the MLS deal was more lucrative.
- Backpage
Michaels on why Mbokazi snubbed Europe for MLS
“I had an offer from two teams, one of the offers I had was a slap in the face,” said Michaels on UKhozi FM as per iDiksi Times.
“It was a European team that made me an offer of €150 000 (R2.9 million), saying that they would not pay more money. So, they didn’t feel the need to pay more money for an African player. They don’t feel the need to have to pay more money.
“And when I had advised them that I had offers from other countries that were in a different currency for more money, North Africa for example, for them it was something they didn’t entertain," she added.
“So, there’s this perception that there are all these amazing offers out there when it’s not true.”
- Backpage
Mbokazi' rapid rise, but surprise move
Mbokazi’s rise was very rapid and after being regarded as one of the best young defenders on the continent through his Young Player of the Year nomination, many expected him to head to Europe.
Even Bafana coach Hugo Broos publicly tipped him for a move to Europe, saying he was ripe for a major transfer.
This came despite the fact that Mbokazi only made his professional debut in March 2025.
Just three months later, he earned his first Bafana cap at the age of 19 and quickly became a key figure in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
His importance to the national side was further underlined when Broos blocked him from participating in the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup because Bafana needed him.
With such rapid progress, a switch to Europe appeared inevitable, but instead of the expected pathway, he now finds himself heading to MLS.
Broos has a history of overlooking players who ply their trade in the MLS which could put the youngster's international career in murky waters ahead of next year's World Cup.
- Backpage
What comes next?
Mbokazi is now expected to play his final match for the Buccaneers when they face Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout final on Saturday.
This comes after Chicago Fire granted him permission to feature in the match despite having already secured his signature.
"Following positive discussions between the management of both clubs, it has been agreed that Mbokazi will remain with Orlando Pirates until the final official fixture of 2025," Pirates clarified.
"He will then embark on a new chapter of his football journey across the Atlantic, joining Chicago Fire as the next step in what promises to be an exceptional career."
After the Carling Knockout final, he will immediately switch focus to international duty as he heads to AFCON with Bafana.
Mbikazi will only link up with Chicago Fire and begin training with his new teammates in January 2026.