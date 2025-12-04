Mbekezeli Mbokazi's agent reveals 'a slap in the face' offer for Orlando Pirates defender from a European club ahead of Chicago Fire move

Mbekezeli Mbokazi has completed a move to Chicago FC Fire from Orlando Pirates in what was a major step in his fast-rising career.

The 20-year-old heads to the United States of America just nine months after making his professional debut for the Buccaneers following his promotion from the reserve team.

Having quickly established himself as a key figure for both Pirates and Bafana Bafana, many expected his next destination to be Europe.

Instead, he has opted for Major League Soccer, where Chicago Fire presented an attractive offer.

"Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi from Orlando Pirates of South Africa’s Betway Premiership," the club's statement read.

"Mbokazi will occupy a U22 initiative slot and an international roster position, and his contract will run through 2029, with a club option for the 2029/30 season. Per Club and MLS policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."

His agent, Basina Michaels, revealed that they received an offer from Europe, but the MLS deal was more lucrative.