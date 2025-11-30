Abdeslam Ouaddou explains what is 'the most difficult' part about leading the PSL title race after dislodging Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates climbed to the top of the Premier Soccer League log after beating Durban City 2-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from Evidence Makgopa and Patrick Maswanganyi helped the Buccaneers claim victory over Gavin Hunt's side to remove Mamelodi Sundowns from pole position.

Pirates now enjoy a three-point gap on top of the standings as Sundowns dropped second spot.

However, the Brazilians still have a chance to reclaim the lead, only by a superior goal difference, should they beat Siwelele FC at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Wednesday.

But it will still be an advantage to Pirates in this title race as they will go into the 2025 AFCON break with a league game in hand.

What could be an unpleasant situation for Sundowns is that they usually reach this stage of the PSL title race enjoying what looks like a comfortable lead.

Pirates have, however, broken that order, but that does not make their coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, as he discusses the pressure that comes with being log leaders.