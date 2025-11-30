Abdeslam Ouaddou explains what is 'the most difficult' part about leading the PSL title race after dislodging Mamelodi Sundowns
Pirates go top of the PSL table
Orlando Pirates climbed to the top of the Premier Soccer League log after beating Durban City 2-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Goals from Evidence Makgopa and Patrick Maswanganyi helped the Buccaneers claim victory over Gavin Hunt's side to remove Mamelodi Sundowns from pole position.
Pirates now enjoy a three-point gap on top of the standings as Sundowns dropped second spot.
However, the Brazilians still have a chance to reclaim the lead, only by a superior goal difference, should they beat Siwelele FC at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Wednesday.
But it will still be an advantage to Pirates in this title race as they will go into the 2025 AFCON break with a league game in hand.
What could be an unpleasant situation for Sundowns is that they usually reach this stage of the PSL title race enjoying what looks like a comfortable lead.
Pirates have, however, broken that order, but that does not make their coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, as he discusses the pressure that comes with being log leaders.
What makes it hard to stay on top according to Ouaddou
“I think any coach who is training such a big club, when he comes to such big club, it’s his target [to stay at the top],” said Ouaddou as per iDiski Times.
“So, of course, it was our target, not only mine, but it’s a collective work. I’m not working alone, it’s the objective. But now, like I said before, it’s a good thing to reach, at this time of the season, that position.
“But the most difficult is to stay in that position. And to stay in that position, we have to keep working to stay humble because there are a lot of very good sides, very good teams in this PSL. The level is very high.
“And if you are not focused, if you stop working, if you think that you already win the title, it can be very difficult," added the former Morocco international defender.
“So, I press my players to keep focused, to keep working, because this PSL is a very high level. It’s one of the best in Africa. Let’s say the best in Africa.”
How Pirates players respond to Ouaddou's demands
Ouaddou has explained how he managed to turn the game around against Durban City in the first half following his halftime pep talk.
“When you know your players well and you understand their qualities, you also know they cannot just lose those qualities in 45 minutes,” Ouaddou explained as per Soccer Laduma.
“The most important thing is to choose the right words to awaken those qualities again.
“We made some tactical adjustments in the positions of the players, how they have to move, the connection between the lines and between the sectors of the team. But we also had to change their attitude.
"I was not so happy about their attitude, and I told them that. It’s very important to be honest with these players," continued Ouaddou.
“I think the words were strong at half-time, and the players managed to shut my mouth in the second half because they gave me the right answer. I was happy about the performance after the break.”
What comes next?
The Buccaneers now shift focus from their encouraging PSL run of form to the Carling Knockout final on Saturday.
They meet Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium, hoping to win another Cup final this season after bagging the MTN8 earlier in the season.
Winning the Carling Knockout will be the perfect way to sign off the year 2025 by Ouaddou and his men, making themselves resume their domestic duties in January 2026 on a high.
After the Carling Knockout final, Pirates will then go for the AFCON break.