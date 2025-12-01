Durban PSL club places former Kaizer Chiefs coach on dismissal notice after weekend defeat - Reports

Gavin Hunt is reportedly on his way out of Durban City amid sharp differences with the club bosses.

The fallout is said to centre on disagreements that have strained relations since he took over before the 2025/26 season.

What makes the situation surprising is that the former Kaizer Chiefs coach is leaving a City side currently sitting eighth on the PSL table after a 2-0 loss to Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Despite the developments, Hunt guided the team to six wins, four draws and six defeats in his 16 matches in charge.

His departure could now raise questions over City’s direction and what comes next after letting go of a coach who has so far led them to a respectable campaign.