Durban PSL club places former Kaizer Chiefs coach on dismissal notice after weekend defeat - Reports
Hunt facing the exit door
Gavin Hunt is reportedly on his way out of Durban City amid sharp differences with the club bosses.
The fallout is said to centre on disagreements that have strained relations since he took over before the 2025/26 season.
What makes the situation surprising is that the former Kaizer Chiefs coach is leaving a City side currently sitting eighth on the PSL table after a 2-0 loss to Orlando Pirates on Saturday.
Despite the developments, Hunt guided the team to six wins, four draws and six defeats in his 16 matches in charge.
His departure could now raise questions over City’s direction and what comes next after letting go of a coach who has so far led them to a respectable campaign.
Sensitive discussions between Hunt and Durban City
Talks between Hunt and Durban City are reportedly at a sensitive stage, with both parties weighing their options carefully.
As the Premier Soccer League heads into the AFCON break, the pause in action gives City enough time to hunt for a new coach.
The club aims to finalise the appointment swiftly so the incoming tactician can settle in without pressure.
They would want him to use the AFCON break to familiarise himself with the squad and start instilling his philosophy.
By the time competitive football resumes, City hopes the players will already be adapting to his methods.
“Discussions are at a very sensitive stage, and there’s a strong possibility that an interim coach could take charge against Orbit College,” a source told FARPost.
Clashes between Hunt and Kadodia
"But despite the relatively stable league position, relations behind the scenes have grown increasingly strained," reported SABC Sport.
"Information gathered by the public broadcaster indicates that chairman Farook Kadodia and Hunt have clashed over the club’s long-term planning, recruitment strategy and broader football philosophy.
"Hunt has hinted in recent interviews that several key decisions, including player signings, were not handled in a way he believed would best serve the team, suggesting he had not been afforded the freedom he expected.
"These tensions were further underscored by the departure of sporting director Ernst Middendorp, who left the club after only three months," the report continued.
"Middendorp and Hunt are understood to have disagreed sharply on technical and structural matters, adding another layer to the ongoing discord within City’s football hierarchy.
"The decision to push ahead with Hunt’s termination comes days after the club’s 2–0 defeat to Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium, a result that sent the Soweto giants to the top of the league standings.
"City wrap up the first half of their season on Wednesday night away to Orbit College at Olympia Park in Rustenburg. With the Africa Cup of Nations break approaching and the termination notice already triggered, Hunt is not expected to lead the team from the bench for that fixture.
What comes next?
Durban City conclude their 2025 calendar year with a tricky visit to Orbit College for a PSL match on Wednesday.
They will be desperate to secure a win and end the year on a high after failing to collect maximum points in their last two outings.
With the Hunt issue dominating headlines in the build-up to this game, the team will have to respond with maturity and discipline in his absence.
This fixture also carries extra weight as it could shape the groundwork for how the incoming coach will take over the squad.
A positive result would provide much-needed momentum and stability heading into the new year.