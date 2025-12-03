Another departure from the Soweto giants! Orlando Pirates release attacker after selling Mbekezeli Mbokazi to MLS club Chicago Fire for reported R50 million

Makhoye has been reliant on Pirates loanees and this season they are led by Monnapule Saleng.

Other players who came through the Buccaneers' development structures are Gomolemo Khoto, Siyabulela Mabele and Ndumiso Ngiba.

That could explain why the Mswenko Boys' coach Pogiso Makhoye is still keen on Katlego Cwinyane who can now join them on a free transfer in what would be good business of the PSL debutants.

“So if we can retain these ones, it will be a very good acquisition for us, especially if we don’t get promotion or even if we get promotion,” Makhoye told FARPost.

“[Gomolemo] Khoto was developed from Orbit and was signed by Pirates. [Siyabulela] Mabele was developed by Orbit and signed by Pirates, and they are here on loan. Ndumiso Ngiba is also on loan, and he is a Pirates player. But those are the boys that we have.

“But let’s be realistic, there are a lot of young players at Orlando Pirates. We need to give these boys a chance to play, and I am happy with Mabele; he scored a lot of goals this season. Khoto scored six goals this season,” he added. “As young boys who are being given a chance to develop further, I feel they are doing wonders. We are producing stars, and I am happy if a big team like Pirates can always come to Orbit and sign players like Mabhele and Khoto from us. It means we are doing a wonderful job.”