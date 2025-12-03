Another departure from the Soweto giants! Orlando Pirates release attacker after selling Mbekezeli Mbokazi to MLS club Chicago Fire for reported R50 million
Cwinyane leaves Pirates, Orbit interested
Katlego Cwinyane has left Orlando Pirates after 10 years with the Houghton-based giants.
The 26-year-old forward handed in a transfer request and the Buccaneers agreed to release him from his contract.
This marks the end of his time at Pirates after being promoted to the first team in 2020 from the club's development side.
"The player asked to be released and the club agreed. They have parted ways by mutual consent. He is now free to join a club of his choice. Orbit are obviously interested in him after he impressed under coach (Pogiso) Makhoye last year," a source told GOAL.
Cwinyane spent last season out on loan at Orbit College and helped them reach the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs, although he did not play in that stage due to injury.
Makhoye's belief in Pirates products
Makhoye has been reliant on Pirates loanees and this season they are led by Monnapule Saleng.
Other players who came through the Buccaneers' development structures are Gomolemo Khoto, Siyabulela Mabele and Ndumiso Ngiba.
That could explain why the Mswenko Boys' coach Pogiso Makhoye is still keen on Katlego Cwinyane who can now join them on a free transfer in what would be good business of the PSL debutants.
“So if we can retain these ones, it will be a very good acquisition for us, especially if we don’t get promotion or even if we get promotion,” Makhoye told FARPost.
“[Gomolemo] Khoto was developed from Orbit and was signed by Pirates. [Siyabulela] Mabele was developed by Orbit and signed by Pirates, and they are here on loan. Ndumiso Ngiba is also on loan, and he is a Pirates player. But those are the boys that we have.
“But let’s be realistic, there are a lot of young players at Orlando Pirates. We need to give these boys a chance to play, and I am happy with Mabele; he scored a lot of goals this season. Khoto scored six goals this season,” he added. “As young boys who are being given a chance to develop further, I feel they are doing wonders. We are producing stars, and I am happy if a big team like Pirates can always come to Orbit and sign players like Mabhele and Khoto from us. It means we are doing a wonderful job.”
Another Pirates departure after Mbokazi
Cwinyane leaves Pirates just as another development product Mbekezeli Mbokazi is also on his way out.
Mbokazi has joined Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire less than a year after making his top-flight league debut.
"Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi from Orlando Pirates of South Africa’s Betway Premiership," a Chicago Fire statement read.
"Mbokazi will occupy a U22 initiative slot and an international roster position, and his contract will run through 2029, with a club option for the 2029/30 season. Per Club and MLS policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Mbokazi, 20, already has meaningful competitive experience at the professional and international levels, having played over 35 matches in the Betway Premiership and the CAF Champions League, as well as the Premiership MTN 8, Carling Knockout, and Nedbank Cup. Mbokazi won the 2025/26 MTN 8 Cup with the Pirates, defending their title with a 3-0 win against Stellenbosch.
"At the international level, Mbokazi has made his mark with both the South Africa U20 men’s national team as well as the senior South Africa squad. At the youth level, he was named to the roster for the 2024 COSAFA U20 Cup, which South Africa won and qualified for the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations," added Chicago Fire.
"Mbokazi made his senior national team debut in May 2025 in a 2-0 win against Mozambique and was also called up for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria during the September 2025 FIFA International window."
What comes next?
It would not be surprising to see Cwinyane re-joining Orbit, but this time around in a permanent transfer.
He represents a growing number of the Buccaneers players who have been struggling for first-team football with the Soweto giants.
That has seen other players like Karim Kimvuidi, Goodman Mosele, Thuso Moleleki, Yanga Madiba and Tshepo Mashiloane, and they left the club on loan.