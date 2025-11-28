Four Kaizer Chiefs stars ruled out of Zamalek clash, but Bafana Bafana forward and ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star cleared to face five-time CAF Champions League winners

Kaizer Chiefs host Zamalek in a CAF Confederation Cup Group D match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

It is a match Amakhosi are pressured to win after losing 1-0 to another Egyptian side Al Masry last Sunday.

But going into the game against the White Knights, the Soweto giants will be missing the services of four players.

They would be hoping their injury situation would not affect them, having also gone into the Al Masry game facing the same problems.

These are the familiar pressures that define African football, where fitness issues might strike ahead of crucial games and Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze opens up on their situation.