Agency reveals comeback timeline for Kaizer Chiefs defence stalwart Rushwin Dortley as Bafana Bafana return ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup is set as top priority
Dortley has faced struggles
Kaizer Chiefs central defender Rushwin Dortley was injured in March 2025 and has been working on his recovery after undergoing surgery on his knee.
During the time out working on his fitness, the former Cape Town Spurs player has missed close to 30 games across all competitions, shared between last season and this term.
He sustained the injury at a time he had cemented his position in the Bafana Bafana setup as a regular starter.
Dortley’s rise was rapid, but it came to an abrupt halt after the knee injury derailed his momentum
Now out injured, Dortley will miss the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.
Interestingly, he had established himself as a national team regular under Hugo Broos at a time when other Chiefs players were struggling to even make the provisional Bafana squad.
There is uncertainty when he will return from the long-term spell on the sidelines but his agency has given a timeline.
Dortley's return timeline revealed, World Cup target set
Having been out injured for a long spell, Dortley will face the difficult task of shaking off some rusty legs when he when he returns to full fitness.
The task is even made harder by the set 2026 FIFA World Cup target, as the coach will only take players he sees as quality for the big tournament.
Getting back to the top of his game, the level he was before injury struck, is something that will provide Dortley with what would arguably be the biggest test of his career as a footballer.
"He is not gonna be back until January. He will be back in January, they had to go back on his knee, it set him back," a representative at Siyavuma Sports Group (SSG) told Soccer Laduma.
"Obviously, in January, he will focus on getting back to his best you know. He is not gonna make the AFCON, his focus is getting back his fitness, get the games, put himself forward for the World Cup.
"Because all being well he will be fine. He will have four, five months running to the World Cup for selection."
More competition to confront Dortley at Chiefs and Bafana
With Chiefs' defence arguably the most improved department this season, that provides Dortley with a difficult task to reclaim his place at the heart of the rearguard after he fully recovers.
Inacio Miguel and Zitha Kwinika are now trusted centre-back partners and Aden McCarthy has also proven that he can be relied upon.
Guven Msimango recently returned from a long-term injury and is fighting to muscle his way into the starting lineup, leaving the coaches with wide options to pick from.
When he returns from injury, Dortley is likely to find central defence competition even more stiff in the national team.
It could get worse for him if some of the centre-backs shine at the 2025 AFCON finals and make it hard to knock off the perch.
Bafana coach Broos is spoilt for choice in this position and has named nine players in his preliminary squad for the continental competition.
The Belgian coach has called up Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thabo Moloisane, Durban City's Fezile Gcaba, Keegan Allan, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Malibongwe Khoza, Khulumani Ndamane, Siyabonga Ngezana and Ime Okon.
That is a huge pool for Broos and Dortley will have to get back to the top of his game and be part of this group.
Chiefs' injury situation
The Soweto giants have been battling fitness issues in recent weeks with key players being affected.
Glody Lilepo, McCarthy and goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari join Dortley on the sidelines.
However, the likes of Khanyisa Mayo and Wandile Duba are back and Ethen Chislett has also been battling to gain match fitness, according to Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze.
“I don’t want to go into every player’s details, but Ethan Chislett was injured two weeks ago,” said Kaze.
“He was out for two weeks and only started training with us again 10 days ago. We are building him up for the upcoming matches because his injury issues were tricky.
"But he has now been training with the team for more than a week. We hope he will be physically ready in the next few days."