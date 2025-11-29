Agency reveals comeback timeline for Kaizer Chiefs defence stalwart Rushwin Dortley as Bafana Bafana return ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup is set as top priority

Kaizer Chiefs central defender Rushwin Dortley was injured in March 2025 and has been working on his recovery after undergoing surgery on his knee.

During the time out working on his fitness, the former Cape Town Spurs player has missed close to 30 games across all competitions, shared between last season and this term.

He sustained the injury at a time he had cemented his position in the Bafana Bafana setup as a regular starter.

Dortley’s rise was rapid, but it came to an abrupt halt after the knee injury derailed his momentum

Now out injured, Dortley will miss the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

Interestingly, he had established himself as a national team regular under Hugo Broos at a time when other Chiefs players were struggling to even make the provisional Bafana squad.

There is uncertainty when he will return from the long-term spell on the sidelines but his agency has given a timeline.