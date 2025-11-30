Kaizer Chiefs' opponents Zamalek send complaint to CAF after Confederation Cup draw in Polokwane

Kaizer Chiefs needed a stoppage-time own goal by Zamalek goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhi to rescue a point in a 1-1 CAF Confederation Cup draw at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

The White Knights had drawn first blood when Tunisian striker Seifeddine Jaziri struck just three minutes into the contest.

Moments later, Zamalek thought they had doubled their advantage, only for Jaziri’s second effort to be ruled out for offside by the referee.

The Egyptians felt further robbed when they were denied what they believed was a clear penalty in another contentious incident.

That frustration has seen the Cairo giants accuse the Rwandan match official of poor officiating.

As a result, the former African champions have written to CAF, lodging a formal complaint about the handling of the match.