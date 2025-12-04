Bafana Bafana AFCON-winning legend Eric Tinkler criticises Hugo Broos' selection for Morocco by insisting 'I don’t think we have the best squad selected'
Broos settles for his AFCON men
Hugo Broos has announced his 25-man Bafana Bafana final squad for the 2025 AFCON finals in Morocco, confirming the group he believes can compete deep into the tournament.
As expected, the Belgian’s selection sparked debate over the players who were omitted and those some feel did not deserve to make the cut.
Broos also named three additional players on standby as cover in the event of injuries.
With Bafana having already secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, they head to AFCON as one of the most respected teams in the competition.
Their recent form has heightened expectations, but not everyone is convinced the chosen men make the squad perfectly balanced.
Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler, in particular, has raised concerns about Broos’ choices.
Tinkler raises questions about Bafana AFCON squad
“I think we got a very tough group,” Tinkler said as per iDiski Times.
“I have my own opinions, which I prefer to try and keep to myself. I don’t think we have the best squad selected.
“That’s just my view but hopefully we can finish higher than we did in the last campaign, but it’s going to be tough.
“The group we’re in is not an easy group, but it’s going to be about how we start that first game. They got a great chance I think.
“I think they got a chance of getting out of the group but it’s not going to be easy.”
Expectations high on Broos' Bafana
Expectations will be high on Bafana in Morocco after finishing third at the last AFCON finals.
Broos and his men are now under pressure to at least reach the final and better their achievement in Ivory Coast.
However, that might not even be enough for them to be seen as having reached their full potential.
They would still fall short of emulating the iconic Class of 1996, who were crowned African champions on home soil.
Tinkler was a member of that golden generation and might have spoken from the perspective of someone who witnessed first hand the ingredients needed to become continental champions.
Like Tinkler, Broos also knows what it takes to win AFCON, but he achieved his success as a coach.
His triumph came eight years ago when he guided Cameroon to continental glory, a reminder of the high standards he is expected to replicate with South Africa.
What comes next?
Bafana are now expected to begin their camp on Monday after Saturday’s Carling Knockout final between Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants.
They will set up base in Pretoria, where preparations for the AFCON finals are expected to intensify.
Before departing for Morocco, a warm-up match is anticipated, although SAFA has yet to confirm the opposition.
The planned friendly is expected to give coach Broos a final look at his squad’s readiness with competitive action looming.
It will also allow him to fine-tune his tactical approach ahead of the tournament.
The build-up to AFCON is usually marred the club versus country war, especially European teams hesitating to release their players for national duty.
However, FIFA has come in to discourage squabbles between clubs and AFCON participants.
"It was also determined that Member Associations participating in the CAF AFCON 2025 and clubs releasing players who would be playing in continental competitions during the release period be encouraged to hold bilateral discussions in good faith to find appropriate individual solutions," said FIFA.
"In cases where there continues to be a dispute over the release of players subsequent to such bilateral discussions, FIFA will, in mediating between both parties, apply guidelines that take into account the circumstances of each case, including factors related to the timing of matches of affected competitions, the stage of these competitions, the historical and planned involvement of the players in the competitions in question, as well as any other pertinent factors."