Bafana Bafana AFCON-winning legend Eric Tinkler criticises Hugo Broos' selection for Morocco by insisting 'I don’t think we have the best squad selected'

Hugo Broos has announced his 25-man Bafana Bafana final squad for the 2025 AFCON finals in Morocco, confirming the group he believes can compete deep into the tournament.

As expected, the Belgian’s selection sparked debate over the players who were omitted and those some feel did not deserve to make the cut.

Broos also named three additional players on standby as cover in the event of injuries.

With Bafana having already secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, they head to AFCON as one of the most respected teams in the competition.

Their recent form has heightened expectations, but not everyone is convinced the chosen men make the squad perfectly balanced.

Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler, in particular, has raised concerns about Broos’ choices.